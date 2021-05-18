US Equestrian Announces Update to 2021/2022 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League Schedule

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce an update to the 2021/2022 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ North American League schedule. The FEI has awarded Live Oak International in Ocala, Fla. as the replacement venue for the Palm Beach Masters U.S. Spring World Cup event, with Live Oak International serving as the final FEI Jumping World Cup NAL Qualifier for the 2021/2022 season.



The 2021/2022 Longines FEI Jumping World Cup North American League schedule is as follows with the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final set to be hosted in Leipzig Germany from April 6-10, 2022:

CSI4*-W Rancho Murieta , CA | Sacramento International World Cup Week | October 6-10, 2021

CSI4*-W Tryon , NC | Washington International Horse Show | October 26-31, 2021

CSI4*-W Lexington , KY | National Horse Show | November 2-7, 2021

CSI4*-W Toronto , ON (CAN) | The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair | November 9-14, 2021

CSI4*-W Las Vegas , NV | The Las Vegas National | November 16-21, 2021

CSI4*-W Fort Worth , TX | Fort Worth International | December 15-19, 2021

CSI4*-W Puebla, (MEX) | February 23-27, 2022

CSI4*-W Ocala, FL | Live Oak International | March 3-6, 2022



For more information, please visit the USEF FEI Jumping World Cup page.