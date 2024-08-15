US Equestrian Announces Upcoming Para Dressage Clinic Schedule for Para Dressage Centers of Excellence

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the upcoming para dressage clinic schedule for the remainder of 2024, hosted at the USEF Para Dressage Centers of Excellence (COE) located around the country. The clinics will take place in the following locations and an application must be submitted to be considered for participation.



Thorncroft Equestrian Center – Malvern, Pa.

Dates: September 28-29

Para Dressage Rider Symposium with clinician Shayna Simon

USEF classification availability pending



Carlisle Academy – Lyman, Maine

Date: October 5

Para Dressage Rider Symposium with clinician Shayna Simon

USEF classification availability pending



Wheatland Farm – Purceville, Va.

Dates: October 19-20

Para Dressage Coaching Program with U.S. Para Dressage Chef d’Equipe & Technical Advisor Michel Assouline

More details available HERE



Wheatland Farm – Purceville, Va.

Dates: October 20-21

Para Dressage Rider Symposium with U.S. Para Dressage Chef d’Equipe & Technical Advisor Michel Assouline

USEF classification availability pending



Unicorn Riding – Pennington, N.J.

Date: December 7

Details forthcoming



Interested participants must submit an application to be considered. The application submission form can be accessed HERE. For additional questions, please contact Director of Para-Equestrian, Laureen Johnson at [email protected].



