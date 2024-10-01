US Equestrian Announces United States Dressage Federation as the Recognized Affiliate Association for Para Dressage

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Dressage Federation™ (USDF) and the US Equestrian Federation (USEF) are thrilled to announce that, effective January 1, 2025, USDF will become the USEF Recognized Affiliate Association for Para Dressage.



Leading up to this transition, representatives from the United States Para Equestrian Association (USPEA), USEF Para-Equestrian Sport Committee, and USDF representatives formed a taskforce that worked in tandem with the USEF executive arm to identify necessary changes, edits, and additions to USDF Policies & Procedures and Bylaws to reflect the assimilation of para dressage into the USDF structure and outline the duties and responsibilities that come with the corresponding affiliate role. With the support of USPEA, USEF approved the USDF request to become the Recognized Affiliate at their fall meeting, and the motion was approved by the USDF Board of Governors at the Adequan®/USDF Annual Convention in Houston.



“The logical combining of para and able-bodied dressage representation under the USDF umbrella is just one more step forward in USDF’s mission and to make even more clear the parallels between both disciplines,” said USDF President George Williams. “We are so grateful to have the support of both USPEA and USEF in this affiliate change and believe it will allow USPEA to shift their focus to fundraising and education efforts related to para-equestrian sport, in accordance with their recently updated mission and vision. USDF is primed to incorporate para dressage fully into the USDF fold, represent its interests with USEF, and fulfill all associated responsibilities with this official designation. We look forward to the opportunity to represent and support para dressage and grow recognition and participation in the sport going forward.”



USPEA President Ellie Brimmer agreed, stating, “USDF taking over the affiliate position has been a goal since the founding of USPEA. We believe that this will be an opportunity to grow para dressage sport on a national level. I’m excited as an athlete to see how para will hold space in such a respected organization as USDF, I think it will be beneficial to both able-bodied and para riders. As an organization, USPEA is excited to be continuing our relationship with USEF as an educational partner. This new role will allow us to provide education about para dressage on an individual and organizational level. We already offer several grants to new athletes, and we are hoping to be able to expand those opportunities in the future with our new focus and see more riders find success and joy in para dressage sport.”



Just as it has in its role as Recognized Affiliate for Dressage, the role of USDF will be to represent para dressage in the same national context, with USEF retaining responsibility for high performance and FEI representation.



Hallye Griffin, Director of FEI Sport at US Equestrian added, “We are very supportive of the United States Dressage Federation taking on the role as the official discipline affiliate for the sport of para dressage. Especially coming off the great success of the 2024 U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Paris Paralympics Games, this is the perfect opportunity to provide further structure, governance, and success for this growing discipline in the United States. Working directly with USDF staff and leadership will be a tremendous benefit to the discipline’s growth and governance. We believe that this partnership will not only enhance the visibility of para dressage but provide new opportunities and recognition for the para dressage discipline and the athletes and stakeholders committed to ensuring its success here in the U.S.”



As of January 1, 2025, the newly established USDF Para Dressage Committee will begin work on its mission to foster, encourage, and advocate for the full integration of para dressage into the USDF structure and mission in a way that effectively embraces and represents the true ‘parallels’ of dressage and its benefits, as well as serving as a resource to outside entities on para dressage related topics and opportunities.



For more information about USEF Recognized Affiliates and their roles, click here.





About USEF

The United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) is the national governing body for equestrian sport with the mission of providing access and increased participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Since its creation in 2003, US Equestrian has been bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. US Equestrian also oversees the selection process and funding allocation for all United States Equestrian Teams, with the goal of producing sustained success at the highest international levels of equestrian sport.

About USPEA

The United States Para-Equestrian Association (USPEA) is a network of current and past athletes, owners, officials, event organizers, and equestrian enthusiasts. The Association assists athletes to get involved and expand their knowledge and experience in the disciplines of Para-Equestrian.

About USDF

The United States Dressage Federation is a nonprofit membership organization dedicated to education, recognition of achievement, and promotion of dressage. For more information about USDF membership or programs. For questions, please e-mail [email protected], or call (859) 971-2277.