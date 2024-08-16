US Equestrian Announces Turnham Green as Title Sponsor of the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show

2023 USEF Junior Jumper National Championships at Pennsylvania National Horse Show (Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Turnham Green as the new title sponsor of the historic USEF Junior Jumper National Championships. The Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships will be held October 10-12, 2024, at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show (PNHS), which is a US Equestrian Heritage Competition.

“We are proud to continue our support of the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships at the historic Pennsylvania National Horse Show,” said Susan Mackenzie, of Turnham Green. “The Prix des States class is a significant milestone on the jumping program pathway for many junior athletes.”

The Turnham Green/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships provide a foundational and competitive opportunity for junior jumper athletes in the U.S. to compete against their peers in an international championship format over three days of competition. The prestigious Prix des States class features teams from each of the USHJA zones vying for top honors in a traditional two-round Nations Cup format competition for the team championship, followed by the individual championship round, crowning a new national champion on Saturday, October 12.

“We’re thrilled to have Turnham Green join us as the title sponsor for the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “These championships are a staple for many of the junior jumper athletes and an important step in developing talent for the future. We appreciate Turnham Green’s investment in supporting the growth and opportunity for our youth athletes within the jumping discipline here in the U.S.”

“Turnham Green has been a great supporter of the PNHS in recent years, and we are appreciative to have their continued support for the horse show and the esteemed USEF Junior Jumper National Championships,” said Susie Shirk, Executive Director of the PNHS Foundation. “The PNHS has been home to the USEF Junior Jumper National Championships since their inception more than 40 years ago, and it’s an honor to continue to host the nation’s best young junior athletes.”

About Pennsylvania National Horse Show

For 78 years, the Pennsylvania National Horse Show has hosted top horses and riders from across the country and around the world for high-caliber hunter, jumper and equitation competition at the historic Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, PA. As one of the longest-standing indoor horse shows in the United States, US Equestrian has honored the championship event with the prestigious Heritage Competition classification. To learn more about the PNHS, to be held next on October 10-20, 2024, please visit PAnational.org.