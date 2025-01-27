US Equestrian Announces Selected Athletes for the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – West Coast

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who have been selected to participate in the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – West Coast. The clinic will take place at the HITS Del Mar Horsepark in Del Mar, Calif., from February 20-23, 2025.



The Dressage Training Series is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Dressage team athletes and includes mounted and unmounted sessions with top professionals on topics related to riding, competing, and horse care. This year’s instructors for the mounted sessions are George Williams, Guenter Seidel and Sabine Schut-Kery.



Due to increased interest in the training series, the number of invited athletes has increased to 15, 10 more than 2024. “I’m happy to say that in reviewing the applications we received it became very clear to me that with the many talented combinations I was looking at we needed to increase the number of athletes we could accept into the clinic,” said George Williams, US Equestrian Dressage Youth Coach and High Performance & Pathway Development Advisor.



Athletes were automatically invited to participate in the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series based on their results at various high-level competitions or through the application process. Athletes include individual and freestyle gold medalists of the FEI North American Youth Championships, gold and silver medalists from the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals, top three overall in both the USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship, and Champion and Reserve Champion in both the USEF Children Dressage National Championship and the USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship.



The following athletes have been selected for the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – West Coast:



U21 Athletes

Taylor Allen (Niwot, Colo.)

Sage Chacon (Riverside, Calif.)

Emme Chisholm (Ramona, Calif.)

Mia Folk (Fullerton, Calif.)

Finn Kriess (Roy, Wash.)

Samantha MacDonald (Pheonix, Ariz.)

Olivia Martz (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

Ryder Mosqueda (Hemet, Calif.)

Trinity Schatzel (Eagle, Idaho)

Emma Schneider (Sunland, Calif.)

U25 Athletes

Ellanor Boehning (Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.)

Hannah Johnson (Carlsbad, Calif.)

Jessica Nordqvist (Cave Creek, Ariz.)

Haley Smith (Woodside, Calif.)

Miki Yang (Los Altos Hills, Calif.)



For more information, please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Special Events, at [email protected].



