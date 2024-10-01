US Equestrian Announces Selected Athletes for the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – East Coast

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who have been invited to participate in the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series – East Coast presented by Zen Elite Equestrian Center, to be held at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from January 2-5, 2025 (or Jan. 3-5 for U25 riders).



The Dressage Training Series is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Dressage team athletes and includes mounted and unmounted sessions with top professionals on topics related to riding, competing, and horse care. This year’s instructors for the mounted sessions are Katherine Bateson-Chandler, Ali Brock, Olivia LaGoy-Weltz, and Marcus Orlob.



Athletes were automatically invited to participate in the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series based on their results at various high-level competitions or through the application process. Athletes include individual and freestyle gold medalists of the FEI North American Youth Championships, gold and silver medalists from the USEF Dressage Seat Medal Finals, top three overall in both the USEF Junior Dressage National Championship and the USEF Young Rider Dressage National Championship, and Champion and Reserve Champion in both the USEF Children Dressage National Championship and the USEF Pony Rider Dressage National Championship.



The following athletes have been selected for the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series.



U21 Athletes:

Adalynn Nelson (Marion, Iowa)

Adeline Batcheller (Little Rock, Ark.)

Alexis Troutman (Gainesville, Ga.)

Autumn Vavrick (Oxford, Mich.)

Darian Kauk (Lincoln, Neb.)

Eila Fisk (Aiken, S.C.)

Franki Kesner (Hampton, N.J.)

Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.)

Justine Boyer (Ocala, Fla.)

Laila Edwards (Annapolis, Md.)

Leinani Vurno (Loxahatchee, Fla.)

Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Miriam Bacon (Colombus, N.C.)

Sophia Forsyth (Walpole, Mass.)

Virginia Woodcock (Atlanta, Ga.)



U25 Athletes:

Allison Nemeth (Flemington, N.J.)

Emma Asher (Greenwood Village, Colo.)

Josie DeChaine (Lanesborough, Mass.)

Kat Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.)

Sophia Schults (Ocala, Fla.)



US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the 2025 USEF Dressage Training Series mounted sessions on demand on the USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Videos will be posted to the USEF Network within 24 hours of the end of each clinic day. Not a member? Create your free fan account now.



For more information, please contact Kristen Brett, Director of Dressage Programs, at [email protected].



