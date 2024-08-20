US Equestrian Announces Rule Changes for Green Ponies Beginning in the 2025 Competition Year

Lexington, Ky - Several changes to the rules regarding green pony reinstatement will go into effect on Dec. 1, 2024. These changes will impact exhibitors with green ponies.

The full USEF Rulebook is available on USEF.org and for iOS and Android devices. View or download the rulebook at USEF.org/rulebook. Details of the rule change can be found in this document section HU 140.3.

Important information:

All green pony reinstatements for the 2025 competition year must be submitted prior to Sept. 1, 2024. USEF will not process any green pony reinstatements after this date.

HU140.6b: “A pony is eligible to compete as a Green Pony for a maximum of two (2) years (not necessarily consecutive), regardless of age or change to measurement status. A pony that has changed height sections in its green years may complete the green years at its new height.

HU140.6c: “A Green pony may also compete in the Regular Pony Hunter section at its respective height.”

HU140.6f: “A pony that is green eligible may only compete in the Green Pony Hunter section one time at the USEF Hunter Pony Championship. If the pony competes in the Green Hunter Pony section at this competition it must be the pony’s first time competing at the USEF Hunter Pony Championship.”

If you have questions regarding rule changes, please contact Jennifer Day, National Breeds and Disciplines Hunter Program Manager, at [email protected].