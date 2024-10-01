US Equestrian Announces a Renewed Partnership with Custom Show Coat Designer Charles Ancona

© Mackenzie Clark 2023

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with Charles Ancona, the Official Show Coat Designer and Supplier of U.S. Equestrian Teams. The partnership includes the following designations:



Official Tailcoat Supplier of US Equestrian Teams

Official Pinque Coat Supplier of the US Equestrian Teams

Official Team Coat of the US Equestrian Teams

Official Show Coat of US Equestrian

Presenting Sponsor of the US Pony Finals Regular Pony Hunter Large Division National Championship

An Official Sponsor of the USEF Junior Hunter National Championship - East & West

An Official Sponsor of the US Dressage Festival of Championship

Official Partner of US Equestrian



As a part of the partnership, new Athletes from Jumping, Eventing, Dressage, and Para Dressage will have the opportunity to receive a custom-made Official Team Competition Jacket if named to a Senior Team for the following competitions:



FEI World Cup Finals

FEI Longines League of Nations Teams

FEI Longines Nations Cup Teams

FEI World Championships Team

Olympics

Paralympics

Pan American Games



“At US Equestrian, we are committed to ensuring our athletes perform at their best while looking their best, which is why we’re proud to continue and strengthen our partnership with Charles Ancona,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Charles Ancona coats are of the highest quality and are widely recognized for their function and style. We look forward to our athletes making a statement in competitions around the world.”



“I am thrilled to continue the partnering with US Equestrian,” said Charles Ancona. “Since 2018, I have had the honor of collaborating closely with US Equestrian, providing custom team coats worn by athletes who have achieved great success at the World Championships, Olympics, Paralympics, and more. It’s a privilege to support these world-class riders, and we look forward to outfitting them as they continue to excel on the global stage.”



About Charles Ancona

Charles Ancona is a U.S. based designer and manufacturer of apparel in New York City, specializing in performance stretch fabrics and custom design and fit. Charles Ancona is known for his innovative designs and creative features unique to the equestrian world.



For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.