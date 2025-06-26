US Equestrian Announces Presidential Modification to Hunter/Jumper Collapse Rules

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced a Presidential Modification to two rules dealing with horse/pony collapses at Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter/Jumper Competitions. These changes will go into effect July 1, 2025. The intent of the Presidential Modification is to ensure our equine partners receive appropriate care and are fit to compete before they return to the ring after an unexplained collapse. This modification will address our concerns about the impermissible administration of substances and ensures there is sufficient time for a licensed veterinarian to examine the horse and evaluate their fitness to compete. It is not designed to penalize horses who may choose to roll or those who have clearly tripped.

The modification impacts the following rules:

GR122 Falls: Language will be added stating that in the disciplines of Hunter, Jumper, and Hunter Jumper Seat Equitation disciplines, a horse or pony “is considered to have fallen when, while it is not being ridden, any part of the horse’s body, except for the hooves, unintentionally touches the ground or an obstacle and the ground, even if the horse stands back up afterward.”

GR849.8 Collapse Rule: This rule will be modified to state that any horse/pony who collapses at a Hunter, Jumper, or Hunter/Jumper competition is barred from competing for a minimum of seven (7) days afterward and is not permitted on the grounds of a Federation-licensed competition during that time. The horse may compete again only if a licensed veterinarian files a form with the Federation attesting the horse has been examined and is fit to return to competition.

All participants in these disciplines are encouraged to review these changes prior to July 1. The approved Presidential Modification can be found here. The return to competition form for horses after a collapse is available here. The mandatory duty to report a collapse remains. The owner, trainer, or rider of any horse or pony that collapses on competition grounds must, within one hour, report the collapse to the steward or TD.

A list of frequently asked questions about the change is available here.

Under GR153, modifications to the application of Federation rules may be made by the President. These are applicable only for the duration of the current competition year and are intended to be followed by a formal rule-making process.

During US Equestrian’s horse welfare town hall held earlier in June, officials sought feedback on modifications to the collapse rule which would have barred a horse from return to competition for 14 days. Stakeholders expressed that a seven-day ban combined with required removal from the show grounds would likely be more effective. As the Federation continues to consider possible welfare rule changes, we welcome additional input which can be sent to [email protected].