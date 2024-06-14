US Equestrian Announces Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team for Tryon CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3*, June 14-16, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

The Tryon Summer Dressage CPEDI3* will serve as the final observation event ahead of team selection for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order:

Sydney Collier (Ann Arbor, Mich.) and Bell Bottoms (Benetton Dream x Issandra), a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Going for Gold LLC and Diamante Farms Groom: Anna Collier

(Ann Arbor, Mich.) and (Benetton Dream x Issandra), a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Going for Gold LLC and Diamante Farms Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli (Sir Donnerhall x Vivalucienne TKS), a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms Groom: Lia Screnci

(Boca Raton, Fla.) and (Sir Donnerhall x Vivalucienne TKS), a 2007 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Volado Farms Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Colijn (Son De Niro x Dolly), a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Fiona Howard Groom: Katie Barrett

(Wellington, Fla.) and (Son De Niro x Dolly), a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Fiona Howard Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H (Furstanball x Wehmut), a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Karin Flint Groom: Jordan McKennon



(Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and (Furstanball x Wehmut), a 2017 Oldenburg gelding owned by Karin Flint Alternate: Elle Woolley (Ocala, Fla.) and Deucalion (DiMaggio x Sandra Bullock), her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding Groom: Rafael Carrillo-Hernandez

(Ocala, Fla.) and (DiMaggio x Sandra Bullock), her own 2014 Hanoverian gelding

Competition Information

Team competition in the CPED3* will take place on Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET with the FEI Para Grand Prix Tests A and B. The individual FEI Para Grand Prix Freestyle tests will take place on Sunday, June 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Schedule and Results | Event Website

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Perrigo U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.