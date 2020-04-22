US Equestrian Announces Partnership with Honor Hill Farms as Welcome Reception Sponsor of the 2020 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Collecting Gaits Farm

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Honor Hill Farms as Welcome Reception Sponsor of the 2020 USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm. Pony Finals will take place August 3-9 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., and the Welcome Reception will be held on August 4 from 3-5 p.m. in the vendor area. First-timer ribbons will be given out to riders attending their first Pony Finals at this reception.

“We’re happy to have Honor Hill Farms on board for USEF Pony Finals, one of our most popular annual events,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “Honor Hill is dedicated to providing its customers with a fun and rewarding equestrian experience, and that’s exactly what we want our pony exhibitors and their families to have when they come to The Kentucky Horse Park for USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm.”

Since its beginning as a national competition in 1967, USEF Pony Finals has grown to become a favorite stop on the show circuit for pony riders. Last year’s Pony Finals saw a record number of entries, with 571 riders and 700 ponies coming from around the country to compete.

“We are pleased to be a partner in this iconic event,” says Shane Guidry, owner of Honor Hill Farms. “We look forward to seeing all participants and their families having an enjoyable week and hope we can bring a little of the Honor Hill Farms experience to the event and its participants. Honor Hill wishes all riders, ponies, and their families the best of luck.”

About Honor Hill Farms

Honor Hill Farms is Mississippi’s premiere equestrian facility, located in the quaint town of Poplarville. Its beautiful rolling hills and winding drive will immediately take you into another world as you begin your equestrian experience. Honor Hill Farms offers boarding, training, lessons, and hauling services. Full-time trainers on site are able to assist riders of every skill level. At Honor Hill Farms, the experience of the guest is only superseded by the health and safety of the riders and the ponies.

About USEF Pony Finals Presented by Collecting Gaits Farm

Pony Finals has been held as a national event since 1967. Today, the USEF Pony Finals is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The competition features national championships including the Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Championships, the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumping Championships.

Watch the live stream of the USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm on the USEF Network.

To learn more about the USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm, visit www.ponyfinals.org.