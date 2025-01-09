US Equestrian Announces new Partnership with EquiTrace

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is thrilled to announce a new partnership with EquiTrace, a leading provider of tech solutions for the horse industry. This partnership has led to the development and creation of an EquiTrace® EventPass that will enhance the verification and tracking of horse health documents in the show world.



The following designations have been established as a part of this agreement.

Official Verified Horse Health Records Provider of US Equestrian

Official MemberPerk Sponsor of US Equestrian



EventPass will allow US Equestrian members the opportunity to manage the health documents and records of each of their horses through EquiTrace’s mobile and desktop platforms.

EventPass uses advanced technology to pull certain fields from images of vaccine records, health certificates and Coggins so that the uploading of documents is more efficient.



The user-friendly software offers a document scanning feature to upload necessary documents and eliminate the nuisance and liability of carrying physical, hard copy documents. Once health documents have been uploaded, users will click on their desired competition, add as many horses as they require, and then will be provided with an event pass to gain entry to all participating US Equestrian horse shows. This ensures efficient and accurate results and eliminates the need to find and present health records before each competition.



“This is a new and exciting partnership that I anticipate will make great strides in the efficiency of the horse sport world,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “Not only is this reducing the time and effort of tracing paper copies, but it is also allowing our athletes, managers, grooms, and owners to accurately record crucial health information for multiple horses. I look forward to seeing this software being used widely across the United States.”



EquiTrace EventPass offers the ability to track and monitor health records of horses entering show grounds across the United States, providing the opportunity to locate any discrepancies or outbreaks quickly and notify those intending to attend the show grounds. Ensuring healthy horses enter with verified health documents is an essential biosecurity measure to protect our equine athletes and our competitions from the risk of a disease outbreak.



For members, the ability to import their horses’ information from their USEF account decreases the time spent manually inputting horses. All associated information (i.e., microchip number, year born, sex, etc.) will be automatically pulled and switched over to the EquiTrace system. Competition information can be pulled from USEF records to allow for quicker initial system setup for venues and show management.



“We are thrilled to partner with US Equestrian to launch EventPass. This innovative solution is designed to simplify and enhance how competitors, trainers, and officials manage horse health documents,” said EquiTrace CEO Killian Gaffney. “By automating document verification and streamlining entry processes, we’ve developed a more efficient, secure, and user-friendly experience for everyone involved. We’re proud to support the equestrian community with cutting-edge technology and can’t wait to see EventPass in action at horse shows across the United States.”



USEF-licensed competitions will have access to the EventPass system for event organizers and allows the management of the attendees, horses, and health documents to be completed all in one place. Horse Shows have the ability to set specific health requirements for their show, which will then integrate with the US Equestrian member application.



Member Benefits

US Equestrian members are encouraged to use the EquiTrace system. After a 7-day trial period, members who link their USEF accounts to their EquiTrace accounts will receive 50% off any subscription. Become a US Equestrian member here.



About EquiTrace

EquiTrace is a leading provider of innovative equine technology solutions, founded in 2019 by leading veterinary specialists Dr. Kevin Corley and Jennifer Corley. EquiTrace simplifies the tracking and verification of vital horse health records, including temperature, medications, breeding, and now horse health documents for horse shows. To learn more about EquiTrace click here.



For more information on becoming a USEF sponsor, please contact Layson Griffin at [email protected] or (859) 225-6942.