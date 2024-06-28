US Equestrian Announces NetJets U.S. Jumping Team for FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Sweden CSIO5*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Sweden CSIO5* hosted at the Falsterbo Horse Show from July 6-14, 2024. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland and Team Leader Erin Keating.



The following athletes have been selected to represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Mimi Gochman (Palm Beach, Fla.)

Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.)

Adrienne Sternlicht (Wellington, Fla.)

Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.)





Competition Information

Competition for the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team will begin on Thursday, July 11, with the Grand Prix Qualifier at 12:30 p.m. GMT+2/6:30 a.m. ET, followed by the featured FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Sweden CSIO5* beginning at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 12. The Grand Prix of Falsterbo CSIO5* will start at 2:00 p.m. GMT+2/8:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 14, to conclude the weeklong competition.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.



Event Website | Schedule | Start Lists & Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the NetJets®U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.