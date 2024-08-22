US Equestrian Announces Neogen as an Official Sponsor

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce a new partnership with Neogen, an international food and animal safety company dedicated to providing comprehensive equine care solutions for veterinarians and horse owners through their support and research within the global agriculture, companion, and performance animal industries.

Neogen is industry-leading in their research and trial treatments of equine botulism, a progressive neuromuscular disease that leads to weakness and muscle paralysis in equines, which can be fatal. Neogen has produced the only USDA-approved vaccine for Botulism Type B in horses and continues to explore new methods of prevention and treatment.

Launching this year, Neogen and US Equestrian will develop member-accessible educational materials on best practices, prevention techniques, and recommended treatment protocols for cases of equine botulism. US Equestrian members will have access to these free resources starting this summer.

“Neogen has been part of the equestrian community for more than 30 years and has focused efforts on providing quality horse health products, from wound care and vaccines to genetic testing and biosecurity solutions,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer. “Neogen’s commitment to research on equine botulism is important and aligns with the goal of providing our members with quality resources and access to topic experts to help them care for their horses. We welcome Neogen as a sponsor of US Equestrian and look forward to working together.”

“Education is a critical component to help horse owners understand and prevent this deadly disease,” said Renee Hall, Head of Pet Health and Wellness for Neogen. “Horse owners, if they understand the threat of botulism, know that the culprit is not just round bales of hay. Botulism can be found in many forage types and cannot be seen or smelled. We all know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Neogen offers a broad portfolio of equine antibiotics and vaccines, as well as equine supplies including fly control, grooming products, hoof care, and more.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.