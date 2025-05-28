US Equestrian Announces LeMieux as Official Horse Boots and Ear Bonnet Partner

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with LeMieux, a leader in producing high quality performance products for horses and athletes. LeMieux will remain an Official Partner of US Equestrian and an Official Supplier of the US Equestrian Teams and continue as an Official Sponsor of the USEF Pony Finals, U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, and Platinum Performance/USEF Jumping Talent Search Finals.

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

LeMieux will supply US Equestrian Team horses with equipment as the Official Horse Boots and Ear Bonnet of US Equestrian. Renowned for their craftsmanship and horse-forward designs, LeMieux's boots and bonnets are trusted by athletes at all levels. With a focus on comfort, durability, and function, LeMieux’s products ensure that equine athletes perform their best while equipment remains protective and functional.

USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling, August 5-10, will feature top ponies and young athletes in the hunter and jumper disciplines, including the Regular and Green Hunter Pony Finals, Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumper National Championship. U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions, scheduled for August 18-24, 2025, in Wayne, Ill., will bring together the country’s top horse and athlete combinations across 17 championship divisions in the discipline of dressage. Additionally, the USEF Jumping Talent Search Program will culminate in the Platinum Performance/USEF Jumping Talent Search Finals, with the East Coast Final October 3-5 in Gladstone, N.J., and West Coast Final November 7-9, in Thermal, Calif.

“We are looking forward to growing our partnership with LeMieux and are grateful for their continued sponsorship of our programs. LeMieux’s high-quality performance products, collaborative approach, and support of our international teams is vital to our success,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian.

“LeMieux is committed to supporting horses and riders at every stage of their performance journey, with elite, technical products that compete at the peak of equestrian sport. We’re delighted to build and extend our relationship with USEF, who share our values of horse and rider development and excellence,” said Dan Mahoney, Managing Director, LeMieux.

About LeMieux

LeMieux was founded by former Olympic event rider, Robert LeMieux, and his wife Lisa in 2006. Since then, LeMieux has been dedicated to providing the highest quality equestrian products, defined by unparalleled technical expertise. Globally recognized for its stunning seasonal collections of unique, compelling color-match stories as well as outstanding technical saddle pads, horse wear and blankets. Used by professional riders at the highest level of the sport, and leisure riders alike. With products sold in 90 countries, LeMieux has also expanded into toys, leisurewear, casual clothing, and a range of outdoor footwear.