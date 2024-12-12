US Equestrian Announces Jumping Athletes for 2025 USEF Horsemastership Training Series

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who have been invited to participate in the 2025 USEF Horsemastership Training Series, taking place January 2-5, 2025, at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival showgrounds in Wellington, Fla.



The Horsemastership Training Series is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Show Jumping team athletes and includes mounted and unmounted sessions with top professionals. This year’s clinicians for the mounted sessions are Anne Kursinski, Beezie Madden, and McLain Ward.



Athletes ages 16 to 21 were invited to participate in the 2025 USEF Horsemastership Training Series based on their results at U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs, along with wildcard athletes. Athletes include Individual gold medalists of the FEI North American Youth Championships, Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals East/West, and Turnham Greem/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships. These athletes have been successful in competition at 1.40m and above.



The following athletes have been selected for the 2025 USEF Horsemastership Training Series.

Taylor Cawley (Wellington, Fla.)

Avery Glynn (Petaluma, Calif.)

Avery Griffin (Austin, Texas)

Maggie Jacobs (Vernon, Ohio)

Clara Propp (New York, N.Y.)

Olivia Sweetnam (Wellington, Fla.)



US Equestrian fans, subscribers, and members can watch the 2025 USEF Horsemastership Training Series mounted sessions on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV. Videos will be posted to the USEF Network within 24 hours of the end of each clinic day. Not a member? Create your free fan account now.



For more information, contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs, at [email protected].



