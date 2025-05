The podium at the 2024 USEF Eventing Young Rider National Championships (©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the Maryland International and Horse Trials at Loch Moy Farm in Adamstown, Md. has been chosen as the host of the 2026-2027 USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships (CCIJ1*-Intro, CCIYJ2*-S, CCIU253*-S). The championships will be held on June 25-28, 2026, and June 24-27, 2027.



“I’m delighted that the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships will continue to be held at Loch Moy,” said cross-country course designer Andrew Heffernan, "Part of my job as a designer is to educate the future generations and if I can play a small part in producing America’s upper level riders of the future then I am doing my job right."



The championships will continue in the current format, a short-format summer competition, through 2027. Areas may put forward Teams (3-4 athlete-and-horse combinations) and/or Individuals to compete at YRC.



The competition will consist of the following levels:

CCI1*-Intro Championships (Team and Individual) Open to Athletes ages 14-18

CCI2*-S Championships (Team and Individual) Open to Athletes ages 14-21

CCI3*-S Championships (Team and Individual) Open to Athletes ages 16-25





Find out more information about the USEF Eventing Young Rider Championships.



Learn more about the facilities, grounds, and hotel information on The Maryland Horse Trials website.



Please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Development Programs with any questions regarding the USEF Young Rider Championships at [email protected].



