US Equestrian Announces Formation of Hunter & Hunter/Jumping Seat Equitation Judging Task Force

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian (USEF) announces it will form a USEF Hunter & Hunter/Jumping Seat Equitation Judging Task Force in the coming weeks to address member feedback received regarding judging in the hunter and hunter/jumping seat equitation disciplines, especially at the highest levels.

Over the past several months, numerous members have contacted USEF leadership to provide input and express their concerns. Specific observations expressed have revealed the need to review several areas, including but not limited to the level of equestrian experience necessary to judge at each level, the education required to ensure and continuously improve the competency of judges at every level of the sport, the judge’s evaluation process, the need for clarity around the subjective nature of the judging system, and competitor behaviors towards competition officials and sportsmanship.

“As equestrian sport evolves, it is important to regularly evaluate the relevancy of our programs to ensure they are meeting the needs of our sport and expectations of our members. The concerns raised by members indicate that a broad review of the existing programs against the desired environment is necessary,” said USEF President Tom O’Mara. “I look forward to getting some great minds in a room and hash out what we have, what we need, and how to bridge the differences if and where they exist. It’ll take some time but, it will be work well worth doing.”

USEF will be working with the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA) throughout the process, including obtaining recommendations on candidates for appointment to this task force. The task force will be charged with conducting a thorough analysis of the judging education and licensing programs, including engagement with the membership and making recommendations to the President regarding any amendments to these programs and processes to ensure consistent quality and competency and to better serve the sport and our members.