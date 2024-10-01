US Equestrian Announces Educational Grooming Resource HorseGrooms as an Official MemberPerk

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to welcome HorseGrooms as an Official MemberPerks Sponsor of US Equestrian’s MemberPerk program, offering resources and educational material tailored specifically to grooms within the equine industry and individuals responsible for daily horse care.



HorseGrooms is an online educational hub and digital resource created by fellow horse grooms for other grooms, equine enthusiasts, and individuals who have dedicated their lives to horses. The HorseGrooms site includes access to a wide range of educational resources, groom highlights, stories, and variety of content highlighting proper horsemanship techniques and areas of interest for those responsible for horse care.



“We look forward to working closely with US Equestrian,” said HorseGrooms Founder Dinette Neuteboom. “Partnering with US Equestrian is a huge milestone for HorseGrooms. Our goals for grooms nationwide are aligned, making this a natural fit. Let’s keep horsemanship alive!”



As part of this new partnership, HorseGrooms will collaborate and advise on specific horse care and grooming content, as well as offer an exclusive discount to the HorseGrooms Participant Community Membership for US Equestrian members. The exclusive discount will be available in the USEF MemberPerks Program.



"In our industry, when you think about horsemanship and horse care, the first individuals who come to mind are the hardworking grooms and those in the barn taking on the daily responsibilities of ensuring the wellbeing of horses. They are essential,” said US Equestrian Chief Marketing and Content Officer Vicki Lowell. “HorseGrooms is a new and exciting digital outlet specifically curated for professional and amateur grooms within our community, as well as those who take on the responsibility of daily care of horses, regardless of competition level. We are excited to partner together to help expand our resources and offer more comprehensive educational support for equine grooms nationwide.”



To learn more about HorseGrooms, click here.