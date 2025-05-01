US Equestrian Announces The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team for 2025 CHIO Aachen CDIO5*

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team at CHIO Aachen in the CHIO Aachen Nations Cup CDIO5* hosted in Aachen, Germany, from July 2-5, 2025. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig and Team Leader Laura Roberts.



The following combinations have been selected to represent The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team to compete in the CDIO5* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Ben Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) and Bellena, a 2010 Hanoverian mare (Belissimo M x Wellfair) owned by Ann Romney and cared for by Maria Force

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Doublette) owned by Diamante Farms, LLC, and cared for by Rhianna Ounich

Kasey Perry Glass (Wellington, Fla.) and Heartbeat W.P., a 2012 KWPN gelding (Charmeur x Showtime) owned by Diane Perry and cared for by Meghan Laffin

Jennifer Williams (Wellington, Fla.) and Joppe K, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Rousseau x Dadina K), owned by Joppe Partners, LLC, and cared for by Emma Tice

The following combination has been selected to compete individually in the CDI4*:

Marcus Orlob (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Jane, a 2014 Dutch warmblood mare (Desperado x Zandra) owned by Alice Tarjan and cared for by Allison Nemeth

The following combinations have been selected to compete individually in the CDI1* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Scala, a 2015 Hanoverian mare (St. Schufro x Bella Donna K) owned by Diamante Farms, LLC, and cared for by Rhianna Ounich

Marcus Orlob (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and JJ Glory Day, a 2016 Danish Warmblood stallion (Grand Galaxy Win x JJ Dolche Gabbanna) owned by Alice Tarjan and cared for by Allison Nemeth



Competition Information

CHIO Aachen is one of the most prestigious multi-discipline equestrian events in the world, hosted annually in Aachen, Germany. The CDIO5* will begin with the FEI Grand Prix on Thursday, July 3, at 9:00 a.m. GMT+2. The FEI Grand Prix Special will take place on Saturday, July 5 starting at 9:00 GMT+2. Competition will conclude on Sunday, July 6, with the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, which is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. GMT+2.



Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships.



Event Schedule | Website | Start Lists & Results



