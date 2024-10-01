US Equestrian Announces Departure of U.S. Eventing Chef d’Equipe & Technical Advisor Bobby Costello

Lexington, Ky. - Current U.S. Eventing Technical Advisor and Chef d’Equipe Bobby Costello has made the difficult personal decision to step away from the role at the start of the new quadrennial. Costello will remain active in his role through the conclusion of his contract, which ends on November 30, 2024.



“It has been an incredible journey with this program and this role has brought me so much purpose over the past two years. For both personal and professional reasons, I have decided it’s time to step away and allow a fresh face to continue moving this program forward towards the success I know we’re capable of producing as a country and program,” said Costello. “It’s been an honor to work alongside our athletes, team staff, owners, and supporters to bring some incredible moments of success back to the U.S. over the past two years. It’s bittersweet, but I am looking forward to continuing to support our U.S. Eventing Team in the years to come.”



Costello has been a key figure in the program since his appointment as interim Chef d’Equipe in 2022, before transitioning full-time into the role in 2023. Under Costello’s tutelage, the U.S. Eventing Team experienced several major successes, which included, producing the first team medal at an FEI World Championship in nearly twenty years, two podium finishes at CHIO Aachen, a team silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games, and a recent podium finish at the 2024 FEI Eventing Nations Cup Boekelo CCIO4*-NC-L. The U.S. Eventing Team finished seventh at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games with Costello as Chef d’Equipe.



“I know I speak for everyone when I say Bobby’s commitment and leadership in this role helped the program find its feet and has set us on the upward trajectory towards future success,” said Amber Braun, Managing Director of Eventing at US Equestrian. “We’re incredibly sad to see Bobby depart this role but have nothing but gratitude and respect for the achievements and contributions he has made to U.S. Eventing during his term. We wish him all the best in his next chapter, and we will continue to focus on the LA 2028 Olympic Games."



The search and appointment for a Technical Advisor and Chef d’Equipe will be announced in the near future. For additional questions, please contact Amber Braun, Managing Director of Eventing, at [email protected].