U.S. Equestrian Announces Defender U.S. Eventing Team for 2024 FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Ireland CCIO4*-NC-S

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations who will represent the Defender U.S. Eventing Team at the FEI Eventing Nations Cup™ Ireland CCIO4*-NC-S at the Millstreet International Horse Trials in County Cork, Ireland, May 29-June 2. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Leslie Law.

The following combinations have been named to the Defender U.S. Eventing Team and are listed in alphabetical order.

Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby (Sergeant Pepper x D’Mademoiselle), a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis Groom: Max Corcoran

(Buckhead, Ga.) and (Sergeant Pepper x D’Mademoiselle), a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Jenny Caras and Jerry Hollis Emily Hamel (Aiken, S.C.) and Corvett (Corrido x Tina XII), a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Black Flag Option Groom: Jeanna Epping

(Aiken, S.C.) and (Corrido x Tina XII), a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Black Flag Option Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and King’s Especiale (Connect x Cha Cha Cha Special), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Redfield King’s HX Group Groom: Chloe Teahan

(Springtown, Pa.) and (Connect x Cha Cha Cha Special), a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Redfield King’s HX Group Alyssa Phillips (Fort Worth, Texas) and Oskar (Coriando x Nicole), a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie and Alyssa Phillips Groom: Addi Mommsen

(Fort Worth, Texas) and (Coriando x Nicole), a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie and Alyssa Phillips

Individual: Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.) and Disco Traveler (Donatelli x Cadence), her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding

Competition Information

Competition in the Nations Cup will begin with the dressage phase on Thursday, May 30, and Friday, May 31. Jumping will take place on Saturday, June 1, and the competition will conclude with cross-country on Sunday, June 2.

Event website | Entries

Tune in live on ClipMyHorse.TV/FEI.TV with a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Membership. USEF Subscribers, Competing Members, and Fans receive a 10% discount on ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Memberships. Find out more information.

Connect with US Equestrian

Stay up to date by following the Defender U.S. Eventing Team on Facebook and Instagram. Follow US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAEventing.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.