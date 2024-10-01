US Equestrian Announces Dates and Locations of 2025 Vaulting Observation Events Ahead of 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the dates and locations of the 2025 Vaulting Observation Events ahead of the 2025 FEI Vaulting World Championships for Juniors and Young Vaulters to be hosted in Stadl Paura, Austria, from July 30 - August 3, 2025.



During the Selection Period, Athletes must attend either:

1. Three (3) Designated U.S. Observation Events; or

2. Two (2) Designated U.S. Observation Events AND one (1) Designated European CVI Observation Event



The following have been selected as European-based observation events.

Saumur, FRA (March 27-30)

Fossalta di Portogruaro, ITA (April 15-20)

Fenwick, GBR (April 18-19)

Ermelo, NED (April 25-27)

Lier, BEL (May 7-11)

Motesice, SVK (May 16-18)

Stadl Paura, AUT (May 29-June 1)

The following have been selected as U.S.-based observation events.

Piedmont Spring Fest (April 5-6)

Tryon CVI (April 7-8)

Garrod’s Spring Classic (April 26-27)

Mozart Memorial Vaulting Classic CVI; (CVI only, not USEF sections) (May 7-11)

Pacific Cup CVI (May 15-17)

Rocky Mountain Cup CVI; (CVI only, not USEF sections) (May 21-23)

Oak Hills Classic (May 31-June 1)



Athletes interested in being selected for the World Championships must complete an application of intent. Applications of intent are open and can be found here. The deadline for the application of intent is January 6, 2025.



For additional questions, please contact Michelle McQueen, Director of Vaulting, at [email protected].



Stay Connected

Keep up with USA Vaulting Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.