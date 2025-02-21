US Equestrian Announces Continued Partnership with Neue Schule

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is thrilled to continue its decade-long partnership with Neue Schule, one of the leading bit manufacturers in the industry, as the Official Bit of US Equestrian.

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

Neue Schule has expanded their sponsorship to include participation as an Official Sponsor of the US Equestrian Annual Meeting and the new annual Heart Horse Award. Neue Schule gifted $500 and a complimentary bit to the winner of the Inaugural Heart Horse Award, Kilcarna French Fancy “Arnie,” which was presented at the Pegasus Awards Dinner January 23, 2025, as part of the 2025 US Equestrian Annual Meeting. Each of the finalists for the Heart Horse Award was also gifted a complimentary bit.



Neue Schule will continue its longstanding title sponsorship of the Neue Schule/USEF Grand Prix Dressage National Championship. This year’s Championship will be held during the prestigious U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions. The championship consists of three tests, with the Grand Prix champion being crowned on the final day. The 2025 U.S. Festival of Champions will run August 18-24 at HITS Chicago Lamplight Equestrian Center in Wayne, Ill.



“We are thrilled to announce Neue Schule’s return as the title sponsor of the Grand Prix Dressage National Championship at the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer. “Neue Schule represents high-quality product design and function, and we’re honored to continue strengthening this partnership through 2025.”



“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the USEF. Our decade-long designation of Neue Schule as the Official Bit of the United States Equestrian Federation, reflects both USEF’s and our own commitment to excellence in both riding and the welfare of horses,” said Mette Larsen, the North American distributor of Neue Schule bits.

For more information on partnerships with US Equestrian please contact Director of Sponsorship & Sales, Layson Griffin, at [email protected].



About Neue Schule US

Neue Schule offers an extensive and innovative range of high performance, superior comfort bits for a variety of equestrian disciplines. Neue Schule bits are ergonomically designed for comfort using the latest in engineering and Computer Aided Design (CAD) technology. Neue Schule bits are made of Salox Gold, a warm, soft metal with high thermal conductivity, so the bits quickly regulate to the temperature of the horse’s mouth. This all adds up to improved acceptance and communication between the horse and rider.

Mette Larsen discovered Neue Schule bits during a trip to Germany, where she was captivated by the science and empathy behind their design. Recognizing their potential to enhance equestrian performance while prioritizing animal welfare, she became the North American distributor, bringing these innovative bits into the spotlight. Learn more at nsbitsusa.com.