US Equestrian Announces Complete Schedule for Virtual 2021 USEF Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to share the complete schedule for the USEF Annual Meeting, which will be held virtually from January 13-17, 2021. The virtual format and the meeting being free for all members will allow a larger amount of participants in the event.

Members are invited to attend special presentations given by the Member Services Council, National Breeds & Disciplines Council, and International Disciplines Council throughout the week to learn more about results from 2020 and plans for 2021. Additionally, will be a special calendar management meeting and Q&A open to members on Wednesday, January 13, at 6:00 p.m. The General Session will be held during the afternoon of Saturday, January 16, via Zoom and the USEF Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration will take place that evening on USEF Network. The 2021 meeting will conclude with the Board Meeting on Sunday, January 17, via Zoom. Details and times are below, so please mark your calendars!



Wednesday, January 13: Ideas into Action

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. | Member Services Council Presentation

6:00 - 7:30 p.m. | Calendar Management Meeting and Q&A

Thursday, January 14: Grassroots to Grand Champion

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. | National Breeds & Disciplines Council Presentation

Friday, January 15: Growing the FEI Disciplines at Home & Abroad

4:00 - 5:00 p.m. | International Disciplines Council Presentation

Saturday, January 16: Listen, Learn & Lead Together

4:30 p.m. | General Session Presentation given by President Murray Kessler & President Elect Tom O'Mara

7:30 p.m. | 2020 USEF Pegasus and Horse of the Year Awards Celebration

Sunday, January 17: Board of Directors Meeting

10:00 - 11:00 a.m. | New Board Member Orientation (Closed)

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. | Session One (Open)

1:00 - 5:00 p.m. | Session Two (Open)

View more information about the 2021 USEF Annual Meeting at usef.org/annual-meeting.