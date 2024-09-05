US Equestrian Announces Combinations to Contest Team Competition at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Versailles, France – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the three combinations who will represent the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in team competition for medals beginning tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 6. at 9:30 a.m. GMT+2/3:30 a.m. ET with Grade IV competition.



The following combinations will represent the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order.



Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and Floratina, a 2008 Hanoverian mare (Fidertanz x Rubina) owned by Rowan O’Riley and cared for by Mackenzie Young



Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (De L’or x Wibella) owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann and cared for by Helen Claire McNulty



Roxanne Trunnell (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Fan Tastico H, 2017 Oldenburg gelding (Fuersentball OLD x Weltmeyer) owned by Karin Flint and cared for by Rafael Hernandez-Carillo



Team competition for the U.S. Paralympic Dressage Team will begin at 1:10 p.m. GMT+2/7:10 a.m. ET with Roxanne Trunnell and Fan Tastico H in Grade I.



Ride Times & Results



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.