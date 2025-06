Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete and horse combinations selected to represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team at The Covalliero Dressage Days CPEDI3* hosted in Hagen, Germany. The CPEDI will be held June 5-8, 2025, and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.

“The Hagen show will be a great European outing for our team this year, following both Kate and Fiona success in our Nations Cup win here last year,” said Assouline. "I anticipate a great CPEDI3* for them, as Diamond Dunes and Vianne are in excellent form after our last CPEDI3*. Fiona will also be starting her youngster Ferguston in CPEDI 2*. Cindy Screnci with her young partner, For Memory 4, will compete in Grade V in their very first European international CPEDI, so I am looking forward to a strong week of more learnings for our team."

The following combinations will represent the U.S. Para Dressage Team and are listed in alphabetical order:

Fiona Howard (Boston, Mass.) and Diamond Dunes, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding owned by Dressage Family LLC and Hof Kasselmann and cared for by Jessica Martin Legg.

Cynthia Screnci (Wellington, Fla.) and For Memory 4, a 2017 Hanoverian Gelding owned by Cynthia Screnci and cared for by Barbara Sofia Lopes Viana.

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Vianne, her own Hanoverian mare and cared for by Jessica Martin Legg.

Competition Information:

The Hagen CPEDI3* will begin on Friday, June 6, starting at 8:15 a.m. GMT+2 with the FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix A Test. The FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix B Test will conclude team competition on Saturday, June 7, beginning at 8:00 a.m. GMT+2 followed by the FEI Para Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle Test on Sunday, June 8, starting at 8:00 a.m. GMT+2.

Tune in live on Clip My Horse to watch all of the action live this weekend. Click here to watch the Hagen CPEDI3*.

Event Website | Schedule | Results

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Para Dressage Team by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAParaDressage.