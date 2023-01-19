US Equestrian Announces Bid Allocations for the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar for Area VI

Lexington, Ky. - Following a review of Area VI community feedback, modifications to the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar were recommended by the Eventing Strategic Calendar Task Force to the Eventing Sport Committee, who in turn recommended the modifications to an Ad Hoc of the Board of Directors. Due to hardships demonstrated for qualification under the current structure and criteria, and to limit the travel to achieve those qualifications in the interest of horse welfare, the following modifications were approved to offer the best preparation for high-performance athletes and horses. More on those modifications can be found here.

Due to the criteria changes, bid processes were opened for Week 15, 21, 40, and 42. Congratulations to the following competitions of the bid allocations.

Week 15

Twin Rivers Spring International

Bid Levels: CCI4*-S, CCI3*-L, & Advanced

Non-bid Levels: BN, N, T, M, P, I, CCI1*, CCI2*-S, CCI2*-L, CCI3*-S

Dates: Apr. 13-16, 2023; Apr 11-14, 2024; Apr. 10-13, 2025; Apr. 9-12, 2026; Apr. 8-11, 2027

Week 21

Woodside Horse Trials

Bid Level: Advanced

Non-bid Levels: BN, N, T, P, I

Dates: May 26-28, 2023; May 24-26, 2024; May 23-25, 2025; May 22-24, 2026; May 21-23, 2027

Week 40

Woodside Fall Horse Trials

Bid Levels: CCI4*-S & Advanced

Non-bid Levels: BN, N, T, P, I, CCI2*-S, CCI3*-S

Dates: Oct. 6-8, 2023; Oct. 4-6, 2024; Oct. 3-5, 2025; Oct. 2-4, 2026; Oct. 1-3, 2027

Week 42

Ram Tap National Horse Trials

Bid Level: Advanced

Non-bid Levels: BN, N, T, M, P, I

Dates: Oct. 20-22, 2023; Oct. 18-20, 2024; Oct. 17-19, 2025; Oct. 16-18, 2026; Oct. 15-17, 2027

Remaining vacant weeks on the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar HERE.

2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar HERE.