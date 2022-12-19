US Equestrian Announces Modifications to the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar for Area VI

Lexington, Ky. - Following a review of Area VI community feedback, modifications to the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar were recommended by the Eventing Strategic Calendar Task Force to the Eventing Sport Committee, who in turn recommended the modifications to an Ad Hoc of the Board of Directors. Due to hardships demonstrated for qualification under the current structure and criteria, and to limit the travel to achieve those qualifications in the interest of horse welfare, the following modifications were approved to offer the best preparation for high-performance athlete and horses.

Week 16

Current criteria: one event to host the CCI4*-L, CCI4*-S, and CCI3*-L levels in Area 6

Modification: withdraw Week 16 from the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar

Modification: add Week 15 to the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar with the criteria: one event to host the CCI4*-S and CCI3*-L levels with the option to add the Advanced level in Area 6

Week 21

Current criteria: one event to host the Advanced level in Area 6

Modification: one event to host the Advanced level with the option to add the CCI4*-S level in Area 6

Note: this will re-open for bidding as the criteria has changed

Week 41

Current criteria: one event to host the CCI4*-S level with the option to add the Advanced level if desired in Area 6

Modification: withdraw Week 41 from the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar

Modification: add Week 40 to the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar with the criteria: one event to host the CCI4*-S level with the option to add the Advanced level in Area 6

Modification: add Week 42 to the 2023-2027 U.S. Eventing Calendar with the criteria: one event to host the Advanced level with the option to add the CCI4*-S level in Area 6

Week 11 was allocated to Ram Tap National Horse Trials as a result of the bid process.

View the 2023-2027 Eventing Calendar here.