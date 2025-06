Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Jumping Nations Cup Caledon CSIO3*, hosted at Caledon Equestrian Park in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, from July 16-19, 2025, as well as the Jumping Nations Cup Traverse City CSIO3* hosted at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg, Mich., from July 23-26, 2025. The teams will be led by Chef d’Equipe Anne Kursinski and Team Leader Erin Keating.

The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Jumping Nations Cup Caledon CSIO3* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Sloane Coles (The Plains, Va.)

Elena Haas (Oakland, Calif.)

Tanner Korotkin (Wellington, Fla.)

Marilyn Little (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Ally Worthington (Wellington, Fla.)

The following athletes have been selected to represent the U.S. Jumping Team at the Jumping Nations Cup Traverse City CSIO3* and are listed in alphabetical order:

Mia Bagnato (Fishkill, N.Y.)

Mimi Gochman (West Palm Beach, Fla.)

Alex Granato (Lexington, Ky.)

Charlotte Jacobs (East Aurora, N.Y.)

Jacob Pope (Columbia, Md.)

Competition Information

Jumping Nations Cup Caledon CSIO3*

Competition begins on Wednesday, July 16, with the Nations Cup of Caledon CSIO3* taking place on Thursday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m. EST. The Grand Prix of Caledon CSIO3* will close out competition on Saturday, July 19, at 6:00 p.m. EST.



Jumping Nations Cup Traverse City CSIO3*

Competition is set to begin on Wednesday, July 23. The Traverse City Nations Cup CSIO3* will take place on Thursday, July 24, starting at 1:00 p.m. EST. The competition concludes with the Grand Prix CSIO3* on Saturday, July 26, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

The Traverse City Nations Cup CSIO3* will be streamed on ClipMyHorse.TV. US Equestrian competing members, subscribers, and fans receive a 10% discount on a ClipMyHorse.TV Premium Subscription. Learn more here.

