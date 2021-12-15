US Equestrian Announces Athletes Invited to 2022 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Assessment Sessions

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the list of athletes who have been invited to the 2022 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Assessment Sessions. The Eventing Sport Committee met on December 11, 2021, to review the applications for the 2022 sessions, which will be used to determine the 2022 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Program List.

The USEF Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Program offers athletes 25 years of age and under access to coaching and instruction, high-intensity training sessions, and continued mentorship to further support the development of the Eventing Pathway. The program aims to provide fundamental skills necessary for future team athletes and athletes focused on reaching Elite status.

Participants in the assessment sessions are eventing athletes age 25 and under who have completed a Minimum Eligibility Requirement at a CCI3*-L or have been talent spotted into the program.

Assessment sessions will take place in Ocala, Fla.; Aiken, S.C.; and Temecula, Calif. Eventing Performance Advisory Team members may be present to help evaluate the athletes. Upon conclusion of the assessments, the 2022 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 List will be named, and the athletes selected will continue to work with USEF Developing and Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law throughout the year.

The following athletes have been invited to participate in the 2022 Emerging Athlete Eventing 25 Assessment Sessions:

Charlotte Babbitt

Alexandra Baugh

Isabelle Bosley

Sarah Bowman

Sophie Click

Jack Curtis*

Cornelia Dorr

Mia Farley

Victoria Garland

Alexa Gartenberg

Cosby Green

Tommy Greengard*

Savannah Gwin

Cole Horn

Gabrielle Hutchison

Ryleigh Leavitt

Katie Lichten

Benjamin Noonan

Alina Patterson

Meg Pellegrini

Georgia Phillips*

Rebecca Roth*

Audrey Sanborn

Cassie Sanger*

Sydney Shinn

Madison Temkin

Haley Turner*

*Indicates talent-spotted athlete

To learn more about the Eventing Pathway Program, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Programs and Program Support, at [email protected].

