US Equestrian Announces the Appointment of Karen Homer Brown as Director of National Breeds & Disciplines and Affiliate Relations

Karen Homer Brown

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian (USEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of respected equestrian Karen Homer Brown as the new Director of National Breeds & Disciplines and Affiliate Relations. Homer Brown will assume the duties from current Director Terri Dolan upon her retirement this Fall from USEF.

“I am very excited to be joining US Equestrian in this role,” states Homer Brown. “Terri Dolan has helped modernize the National Breeds and Disciplines department. Her leadership has helped steer the organization forward, and I know I have some large shoes to fill. I look forward to learning from her during the transition time and am excited for the opportunities for the future.”

“Karen is uniquely well-equipped for this position. Karen brings a wealth of knowledge as a former US Equestrian employee, a committee member, a licensed official as well as a ringmaster. I am excited to welcome her to the team this fall,” states US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “I also want to take a moment to thank Terri Dolan for her years of service to USEF. Her tireless work has advanced our National Breeds and Disciplines department, as well as our relations with our affiliates across the board. I wish her the best in her retirement!”

Homer Brown comes to this position with extensive experience and deep sport knowledge across a broad spectrum of national breeds and disciplines. As a volunteer, she served in numerous roles in governance, most recently as a member of the USEF National Breeds & Disciplines Council and as Chair of its Advisory Group. Homer Brown also was part of the team that developed the discipline of western dressage through to become a USEF affiliate. Additionally, Homer Brown serves as a USEF licensed official in 17 breeds/disciplines across 5 sanctioned organizations, as well as a ringmaster for multiple breeds/disciplines.

Terri Dolan

“I am very excited to have Karen Homer Brown join the team here in the Sport Department,” stated US Equestrian Chief of Sport David O’Connor. “Karen's vast knowledge and experience will be a great addition to the programs for the national breeds and disciplines. We look forward to the future and the ideas that will come out of that department under her leadership.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Karen on various committees, and her experience from working previously with USEF along with her breed and discipline involvement make her a great asset to the department and community,” states Terri Dolan. “I will be working at USEF through mid-October to help with the transition and appreciate and value my time spent at USEF. It is fulfilling to work with an organization that truly has the welfare of the equestrian community at heart. I have enjoyed the friendships with the affiliates and committee members that have made this chapter in my life very special. It has been great to feel like I have given back to the community that I have been a part of for so many years.”