US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Perrigo CPEDI3*

Wellington, Fla. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete/horse combinations who will be representing the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage at the Perrigo CPEDI3* at Week 9 of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF), March 11-13, 2022.



The following athletes and horses have been selected to the 2022 Perrigo CPEDI3* at AGDF 9 and are listed in alphabetical order:

Beatrice de Lavalette (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Clarc, a 2007 KWPN gelding owned by Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette

Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.) and Fortune 500, a 2010 Oldenburg gelding owned by Rowan O’Riley

Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Solitaer 40, a 2007 Hanoverian gelding owned by Kate, Craig, and Deena Shoemaker



All three of these athletes were on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Team that brought home team bronze last summer. Spectators are invited to celebrate and support U.S. Para Dressage athletes and programs with a special screening of ParaGold, a new documentary that follows four para dressage athletes as they work toward their Paralympic goals. The screening will take place at Movies at Wellington on Sunday, March 13, at 4:30 p.m., followed by a Q&A session and cocktail reception with the athletes and ParaGold director, Ron Davis. This private event is a USET Foundation benefit for the U.S. Para Dressage Team. Learn more and reserve your tickets at www.uset.org/paragold-screening-registration.



Watch the Perrigo CPEDI3* at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival on USEF Network.



Schedule and Results



