US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Adequan Global Dressage  Festival 3 CPEDI3*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the four athlete-and-horse combinations who will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 3 CPEDI3*. The competition will run from January 22-25 in Wellington, Fla., and is the second CPEDI3* competition this year for the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team, led by Chef d’Equipe Michel Assouline.



The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team in the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 3 CPEDI3*:



Beatrice de Lavalette (Lake Worth Beach, Fla.), Grade II, and Duna, the 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare she owns with Elizabeth and Nicolas de Lavalette



Rebecca Hart (Loxahatchee, Fla.), Grade III, and El Corona Texel, Rowan O’Riley’s 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding



Roxanne Trunnell (Wellington, Fla.), Grade I, and Dolton, Flintwoode Farms LLC and Karin Flint’s eight-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Marie Vonderheyden (Wellington, Fla.), Grade I, and London Swing, Eleanor Brimmer and Liza MacMillan’s 18-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Competition Information

Competition will began today with the FEI Team Tests, followed by the FEI Individual Tests on Friday. The top one-third of the combinations per grade will move on to participate in Saturday’s FEI Freestyle Tests.



Click here to view results and ride times.



Find more information about the Adequan Global Dressage Festival 3 CPEDI3*.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team through USA Para Dressage on Facebook and US Equestrian on Twitter and Instagram. Use #USAParaDressage.

