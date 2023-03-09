US Equestrian Announces Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team for Perrigo CPEDI3* at Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 9

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the four athlete-and-horse combinations selected to represent the Adequan® U.S. Para Dressage Team at the Perrigo CPEDI3*. The CPEDI3* will take place March 10, 11, and 12, 2023, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 9.

The following combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

Competition in the CPEDI3* will take place as follows:

Friday, March 10, 9:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 11, 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 12, 9:00 a.m. ET

Click here for the full schedule.

Watch the Wellington CPEDI3* at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival Week 9 live on USEF Network.

Keep up with US Equestrian

Stay up to date on U.S. Dressage Teams by following USA Para Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USAParaDressage.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.