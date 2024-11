Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce that the 2025 USEF Horsemastership Training Series will take place January 2-5, 2025, at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival showgrounds in Wellington, Fla. The Horsemastership Training Series is designed to identify and develop the next generation of top U.S. Show Jumping team athletes and includes mounted and unmounted sessions with top professionals. This year’s instructors for the mounted sessions are Anne Kursinski, Beezie Madden, and McLain Ward.



In principle, the program is open to six (6) US Citizens ages 16-21, who are currently successful in competition at 1.40m or above. The intimate class size will offer the athletes the opportunity for an engaging, and immersive experience. This tailored approach allows for more personalized instruction and greater interaction with the clinicians and their peers.

©US Equestrian

Athletes are invited to participate in the 2025 Horsemastership Training Series based on their results at US Jumping Pathway Programs, along with wild card athletes.



Athletes from the pathway programs include Individual gold medalists of the FEI North American Junior and Young Rider Championships, Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search Finals East/West, and Turnham Greem/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships.



Individuals interested in submitting a wild card application can go to their Athlete Dashboard on the US Equestrian website under online applications year 2025 to apply. All applications are due by November 18, 2024.



Athletes wishing to participate in the Training Series must have completed a minimum of three (3) courses held at 1.40m or higher with a score of zero (0) faults within six (6) months of the close of application for the event. Athletes are required to bring a horse for the training series. Horses must be very fit and proficient at 1.40m or higher over open water. Athletes are strongly encouraged to participate with their own horse, limiting borrowed horses.



The Jumping Development and Youth Chefs d’Equipe will review the applicants and base their evaluations on the following criteria:

An athlete’s historical results in jumper competitions held within the previous year at USEF and FEI sanctioned events and results from 2024 U.S. Jumping Pathway Programs. Emphasis will be placed on results from competitions held at 1.40m and above, and the competitiveness of the competition. In addition, the athlete’s ability to compete without incurring jumping and/or time penalties at the highest level of course difficulty, as well as the athlete’s record of having done so on a consistent basis, will be considered.

An athlete’s perceived potential to successfully contribute to future US Team Competitions.



For more information about the USEF Horsemastership Training Series, click here.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USAJumping.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.