US Equestrian Announces the 2025 USEF Developing Athlete and Equine Program for Combined Driving List

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the USEF Developing Athlete and Equine Program for Combined Driving participants for 2025.



The purpose of the USEF Developing Athlete and Equine Program for Combined Driving is to provide guidance and educational resources to cultivate selected athlete/equine combinations who display the potential to improve the national standard of the sport and eventually contribute to a U.S. Team score at FEI Driving or Para Driving World Championships.



2025 USEF Driving Developing Athlete Program

Sarah Aparicio with SF Spice Girl owned by Sarah Aparicio

Karen Cherry with Tango owned by Karen Cherry

Wanda Funk with Bey Amego owned by Wanda Funk

Rebecca Gutierrez with Sock It To me owned by Rebecca Gutierrez

Jennifer Harber with Qalypso CCF owned by Chris Roseberry

Jennifer Johnson with JC Plumona, JC Espirital, and Alvito owned by Jennifer Johnson

Michele Johnson with Golden Sunset owned by Michele Johnson

Denise Klinger with Ironwood Xander owned by Denise Klinger

Ryley Miller with Sunrise's Commander owned by Mary Baldwin

Virginia Miner with L.F. Tuscaloosa owned by Virginia Miner

Phillip Odden with Odden's Illdar, Odden's Josefine, and Odden's Tellinor owned by Phillip Odden

Morgan Pevonka with HVK Guaril owned by Morgan Pevonka

Linda Poulin with Eisenherz owned by Linda Poulin

Susannah Ross with The Baroness and Honeybee owned by Susannah Ross

Patti Rozensky with LLF Bella Luce, LLF Lucent, and LLH Highly Impressive owned by Patti Rozensky

Brandy Snedden with Mischief Managed owned by Brandy Snedden

Stephanie Van den Hurk with Jeanie owned by Stephanie Van den Hurk

Bob Vance with Winding Creek Powerball owned by Bob Vance

Cynthia Wiseman with Lil’ Bit of Trouble owned by Cynthia Wiseman



2025 USEF Driving Developing Equine Program

Carina Krahn with Leidijk's Waldo, Napoleon, and Walnut Creek APA owned by Carina Krahn

Mary Phelps with Fernando owned by Mary Phelps

Jennifer Thompson with Lexus owned by Jennifer Thompson

If you have any questions about the USEF Developing Athlete and Equine Program for Combined Driving please contact the Director of Driving, Anna Brooks Thomas at [email protected].



