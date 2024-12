Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host locations and dates for the 2025 US Equestrian Open of Dressage Qualifier Events. The US Equestrian Open of Dressage will consist of 23 qualifying events around the country leading into the series final, to be hosted at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, Calif., November 13-16, crowning the inaugural US Equestrian Open of Dressage champion. All FEI registered athletes (U.S. and foreign) and horses are invited to participate in the Series and the Final.



The dressage series will reward athletes with $200,000 in prize money, which will be distributed at the US Equestrian Open of Dressage Final in 2025. An additional $50,000 series incentive will also be awarded for high-point scorers.



Laura Roberts, Managing Director of Dressage at US Equestrian, is enthusiastic about the progress being made to expand opportunities for dressage athletes in the U.S., "This is a great opportunity to showcase top Dressage sport from coast to coast of the United States, but particularly out west in the buildup to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games." she said, "The US Equestrian Open of Dressage Series and Final are open to all FEI registered athletes and horses, both from the U.S. and abroad. Each competition gives the athletes a platform to showcase their talents and compete with their peers across the country. With unprecedented prize money on the line, we look forward to witnessing exceptional performances and crowning the inaugural US Equestrian Open of Dressage champion.”



2025 Competitions:

Desert Dressage IV CDI-W & CDI3*: Thermal, Calif., January 2-5

Global Dressage Festival I CDI-W & CDI3*: Wellington, Fla., January 8-12

Gold Coast Opener CDI3*: West Palm Beach, Fl., January 16-19

Global Dressage Festival 3 CDI3* & CDI4*: Wellington, Fla., January 22-26

World Equestrian Center Dressage VIII CDI3*: Ocala, Fla. January 29-February 2

Global Dressage 5 CDI-W & CDI3*: Wellington, Fla., February 5-9

World Equestrian Center February Dressage CDI3*: Ocala, Fla., February 12-16

Del Mar Dressage Opener CDI-W & CDI3*: Del Mar, Calif., February 13-16

Global Dressage Festival 7 CDI3*: Wellington, Fla., February 19-23

Palm Beach Dressage Derby CDI-W & CDI3*: Wellington, Fla., February 26-March 2

Global Dressage Festival 10 CDI3* & CDI5*: Wellington, Fla., March 11-16

Del Mar Dressage Affaire CDI3*: Del Mar, Calif., March 20-23

Global Dressage Festival 12 CDI3* & CDI4*: Wellington, Fla., March 26-30

Terra Nova Dressage I CDI3* & CDI4*: Myakka City, Fla., April 3-6

World Equestrian Center April Dressage CDI3* & CDI4*: Ocala, Fla., April 9-13

Del Mar International Horse Show CDI3* & CDI4*: Del Mar, Calif., April 10-13

Terra Nova Dressage III CDI3*: Myakka City, Fla. May 1-4

Mid-Atlantic Dressage Festival CDI3*: Lexington, Va., May 15-18

World Equestrian Center May Dressage CDI3*: Ocala, Fla., May 21-25

Ginny Ratner Memorial Dressage CDI3*: Sherwood, Oreg., May 31-June 1

Dressage at Devon CDI-W & CDI3*: Devon, Penn., September 23-28

Terra Nova Dressage II CDI-W & CDI3*: Myakka City, Fla., October 16-19

Tryon Fall Dressage 3 CDI3*: Tryon, N.C., October 23-26

US Equestrian Open of Dressage FINAL: Desert Dressage II CDI5*: Thermal, Calif., November 13-16



To learn more about the US Equestrian Open of Dressage specifications and qualifying requirements, click here.







Stay up to date with all things US Equestrian Open by visiting usequestrianopen.org, home to schedules of events, updated leaderboards, and general information about the new series.



For Sport Department questions, please contact Christy Hawkins at [email protected].

For media inquiries about the US Equestrian Open Series, please contact Carly Weilminster at [email protected].

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Layson Griffin at [email protected].



