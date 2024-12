Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the Eventing Pathway Program Lists for 2025, including the Elite, Pre-Elite, Development, and Development 25 Programs.



Eventing Elite Program:

The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have achieved the Eventing Elite Program List for 2025.



Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record (VDL Arkansas x Dumagoldan Bay), a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate.

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Fedarman B (Eurocommerce Washington x Paulien B), a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate.

Caroline Pamukcu (Springtown, Pa.) and HSH Blake (Tolan R x Doughiska Lass ), a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Pamukcu, Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, and Deniz Pamukcu.



Eventing Pre-Elite Program:

The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have achieved the Eventing Pre-Elite Program List for 2025.



James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma (Escudo II x Travita*), a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Alliston Equestrian and Ric Plummer.

Jennie Brannigan (West Grove, Pa.) and FE Lifestyle (Leo von Faelz x Berina A), a 2010 Warmblood gelding owned by Nina and Timothy Gardner.

Hallie Coon (Ocala, Fla.) and Cute Girl (Coventry x Caligula), a 2014 Holsteiner mare owned by Hallie and Helen Coon.

Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Commando 3 (Conner x R-Adelgunde), a 2013 Holsteiner gelding owned by Yankee Creek Ranch.

Membership is reviewed twice annually for the Eventing Elite and Pre-Elite Program Lists. For more information about the Pre-Elite and Elite Programs, as well as eligibility criteria, click here.



If you have any questions about the 2025 Elite and Pre-Elite Programs, please contact Gemma Stobbs, Director, Eventing Elite Programs, at [email protected].



Eventing Development Program:

The following athlete-and-horse combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have achieved the objective criteria for the Eventing Development Athlete Program for 2025.



Jenny Caras (Buckhead, Ga.) and Sommersby (Sergeant Pepper x D’Mademoiselle), 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Jennifer Caras and Jerry Hollis.

Julie Wolfert (Bucyrus, Kan.) and SSH Playboy (Cit Cat x Stomeyford Black Pearl), a 2012 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie Wolfert, Renee Senter, Sheri Gurske.



The following athlete-horse-combinations, listed in alphabetical order, have been selected for the Eventing Development Athlete Program for 2025.

Mia Farley (Ocala, Fla.) and Phelps (Tiznow x Boom Town Gal), a 2013 Thoroughbred gelding owned by David O’Conner.

Cornelia Fletcher (Ocala, Fla.) and Daytona Beach 8 (Duke of Heart x Sandance), a 2010 Oldenberg mare owned by the HCS Syndicate.

Alyssa Phillips (Forth Worth, Tex.) and Oskar (Coriando x Nicole), a 2009 Holsteiner gelding owned by Julie and Alyssa Phillips.



More information on the Development Program may be found here.



Eventing Development 25 Program:

The following athletes, in alphabetical order, have been named to the Development 25 program for 2025

Alexandra Baugh (Lexington, Ky.)

Molly Duda (Menlo Park, Calif.)

Olivia Dutton (West Grove, Pa.)

Cosby Green (Lexington, Ky.)

Lizzie Hoff (Gig Harbor, Wash.)

Meg Pellegrini (Wayne, Pa.)

Cassie Sanger (Wilmington, Del.)

Madison Temkin (Lexington, Ky.)

Elsa Warble (Portola Valley, Calif.)



More information on the Development 25 Program may be found here.



If you have any questions about the 2025 Development and Development 25 Programs or other opportunities, please contact Christina Vaughn, Director of Eventing Development Programs, at [email protected].



