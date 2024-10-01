US Equestrian Announces 2024/2025 US Equestrian Open of Eventing Qualifiers and Launches New Digital Hub

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the host locations and dates for the 2024 and 2025 US Equestrian Open of Eventing Qualifier Events. The US Equestrian Open of Eventing will consist of 19 qualifying events around the country leading into the series final, to be hosted at Morven Park International, ultimately crowning the inaugural US Equestrian Open of Eventing champion.

“It is exciting to see the support and collaboration from the U.S. Eventing CCI4*-S Organizers around the country, and we thank them for their participation in the US Equestrian Open Eventing Series,” said USEF Managing Director of Eventing, Amber Braun. “This is a great opportunity to showcase the top of our sport to a broader audience. The Open also marks an unprecedented amount of prize money available to athletes in the U.S. competing at the CCI4* level, which shows further investment into the future of our sport. Morven Park and their team share our vision and excitement for the potential of this series and the venue offers a world-class CCI4*-L cross-country course to create an exciting finals experience.”



The following locations will host qualifying events for the US Equestrian Open of Eventing. This list may be subject to updates throughout the Qualifying Period.

*Pending final confirmation.



2024 Competitions:

Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials CCI-4*-S: October 10-13

Bouckaert Equestrian Horse Trials International CCI4*-S: October 25-27



2025 Competitions:

Bouckaert Equestrian Horse Trials International CCI4*-S: March 6-9

Carolina International CCI4*-S: March 13-16

The Event at Terranova CCI4*-S: March 27-30

Stable View Spring CCI4*-S: April 4-6

Twin Rivers Spring International CCI4*-S: April 10-13

Ocala International Festival of Eventing CCI4*: April 17- 20

* Cosequin Lexington Three-Day Event CCI4*-S: April 23-27

Tryon International Three-Day Event CCI4*-S: May 7-11

Aspen Farm Horse Trials CCI4*-S: June 12-15

The Maryland International CCI4*-S: July 3- July7

The Event at Rebecca Farm CCI4*-S: July 16-20

Bouckaert Equestrian Horse Trials International CCI4*-S: August 29-31

The Fork at Tryon CCI4*: September 11-14

Plantation Field International CCI4*-S: September 18-21

Twin Rivers Fall International CCI4*-S: September 19-21

Stable View Oktoberfest CCI4*S: September 24-28

Woodside Fall International CCI4*-S: October 3-5

US Equestrian Open of Eventing FINAL - Morven Park International & Fall Horse Trials CCI4*-L: October 9-12



The US Equestrian Open of Eventing Series will award $50,000 in prize money to the three-highest placed combinations following the conclusion of the qualifying period. $200,000 in prize money will be distributed at the US Equestrian Open of Eventing Final in 2025.



To learn more about the US Equestrian Open of Eventing specifications and qualifying requirements, click here.



Additionally, US Equestrian is excited to announce the launch of the US Equestrian Open microsite, usequestrianopen.org. The site will be home to all things about the US Equestrian Open from schedules of events, updated leaderboards, and general information about the new series. The site will be updated periodically with news and content from qualifying events from across the country. The launch of this microsite makes significant strides towards making equestrian sport more accessible and engaging for both competitors and fans.



For Sport Department questions, please contact Christy Hawkins at [email protected].

For media inquiries about the US Equestrian Open Series, please contact Carly Weilminster at [email protected].

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Layson Griffin at [email protected].



