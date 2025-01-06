US Equestrian Announces the 2024 Vaulter and Vaulting Horses of the Year

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is proud to recognize Kimberly “Kimmy” Palmer as the 2024 Vaulter of the Year. The 2024 Horses of the Year are as follows:

Individual Horse of the Year – Lunar Eclipse

Pas de Deux Horse of the Year – Cabo San Lucas

Squad Horse of the Year – Eldoctro



2024 Vaulter of the Year: Kimberly “Kimmy” Palmer

Kimmy Palmer and Rosenstolz 99 (with lunger Laura Carnabuci), overall sixth-place finishers in the Individual Female division of the FEI Vaulting World Cup Final in Basel, Switzerland (©Fotografie Stuppia)

Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) made her debut vaulting at the FEI level in 2012 when she won the CVI Kentucky and North American Young Riders Vaulting Challenge Women’s Individual CVIJ2*. Since then, she has competed around the globe both as an individual vaulter and in pas de deux with her sister, Cassidy.



In 2024, Palmer competed on the U.S. Vaulting Team in the Female Individual event at the FEI Vaulting World Championships for Seniors in Bern, Switzerland, earning a strong fifth-place finish in the Individual Senior Female division out of a field of 28 competitors. Vaulting on Rosenstolz 99 (Rosencharmeur x Fidergirl), a 2007 Rheinlander gelding owned by Club Ippico Monzese, with lunger Laura Carnabuci of Italy, Palmer placed sixth in the compulsory and technical tests, then earned an impressive 8.803 in her freestyle test to finish fifth overall with a score of 8.349.



Palmer and Rosenstolz 99 also had a strong showing at the FEI Vaulting World Cup Finals in Basel, Switzerland, and captured the spotlight on the international stage. Their impressive performance secured sixth place in the overall individual standings.



The duo also displayed their exceptional talent by clinching victory at two international events: the CVI3* World Cup Qualifier in Budapest, Hungary, and the CVI Masterclass World Cup Qualifier in Wiesbaden, Germany.



2024 Individual Horse of the Year: Lunar Eclipse



Lunar Eclipse (Company Commander x Daisy) is a 17-year-old American Warmblood mare owned and lunged by Kimberly Wellmann. She has showcased her exceptional talent in the world of vaulting, earning the title of Individual Horse of the Year for 2024.



At the CVI3* World Cup Qualifier held in Castle Rock, Colo. Lunar Eclipse supported multiple competitors who clinched first place in their respective categories: Paula Hampshire in the Individual Female event, Todd Griffiths in the Individual Male event, as well as Todd Griffiths, Alyssa Stoddard, Calle Davis, Paula Hampshire, Shaina Hammond, and Ella Van Valkenburg in the Squad Event.



2024 Pas de Deux Horse of the Year: Cabo San Lucas



Cabo San Lucas is a 14-year-old American Warmblood gelding owned by Cambry Nelson. He and his partners delivered outstanding performances throughout the year that have culminated in his recognition as the 2024 Pas de Deux Horse of the Year.



At the CVI2* event in Castle Rock, Colo. Cabo San Lucas earned first place in the Pas de Deux with athletes Sicily Barclay and Merissa Davies, achieving a score of 6.929. Continuing his success, he excelled at the CVI3* World Cup Qualifier on the same day, where he and his Pas de Deux partners, Alyssa Stoddard and Shaina Hammond, took first place with a score of 7.592.



2024 Squad Horse of the Year: Eldoctro



Eldoctro (Indoctro x Satieza) is a 15-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding co-owned by Carolyn Bland and Emily Rose. Eldoctro has consistently displayed exceptional skill through the competition season, earning him the title of 2024 Squad Horse of the Year.



Notable highlights from the 2024 season include a first-place finish in the Junior 2* Squad category at the CVIJ2* event in Rancho Murieta, Calif. Additionally, Eldoctro and his team achieved success abroad, including a fifth-place result in both the Nations Team and Squad categories at the FEI Vaulting World Championships in Bern, Switzerland.



