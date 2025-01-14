US Equestrian Announces 2024 USEF Endurance Award Winners

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian proudly congratulates the recipients of the 2024 USEF Endurance Year-End Awards. New to 2024, these awards celebrate their inaugural season, recognizing the exceptional achievements of our endurance athletes and horses. For detailed descriptions of the 2025 awards program, click here.



Top Ten National-Ranked Senior Athletes

Awarded to the top senior athletes on the national athlete ranking list

Alex Shampoe: Maggie Price Endurance Excellence Award recipient for being the top nationally ranked Senior Rider. Cheryl Van Deusen Nathalie Weemaels Kelsey Russell Holly Corcoran Margaret Sleeper Jessica Dicamillo Heather Davis Anastassia Savini Heidi Perreault



Top National-Ranked Junior/Young Rider Athletes

Awarded to the top Junior/Young Riders on the national athlete ranking list

1. Annamaria Clarke: Brunjes Junior/Young Rider Endurance Trophy recipient for being the top nationally ranked Junior/Young Rider.

2. Uma Kraskin

3. Avery Betz-Conway

4. Ansley Conway

5. Meghan Wert

6. Aubrey Muthard

7. Vanessa Erickson

8. Kylie Wert

8. Tierney Beloberk

10. Lila Reeder



Endurance Athlete of the Year Award – Alex Shampoe

Awarded to the rider ranked first on the annual national athlete ranking list



Alex Shampoe had an incredible 2024 USEF Endurance competition year (December 1 – November 30). Her year started off strong with a win in the CEI2* 120km at Goethe Gallivant in Dunnellon Fla, aboard AM Lord Lewis UA with a time of 10:02:41. Alex continued her successes with wins in the CEI3* 160km at Rocky Road with Southern Justice in Spearman, Texas, and Ride in the Pines in Cheraw, S.C. and the USA Northeast Team Challenge Championship in Elkton, Md on Promissin Gold. Her fastest time in the 160km came at the end of the season with a 11:29:30, on Southern Justice at the Broxton Bridge: Fall Rides in Ehrhardt, S.C.

Endurance Horse of the Year Award – Juno Im Gold

Awarded to the owner of the horse ranked first on the annual national horse ranking list.



Juno Im Gold (Flash Golden x LM Parys) is a 10-year-old half-Arabian gelding, owned by Valarie Kanavy. 2024 was an incredibly successful competition year for Juno Im Gold and his rider, Kelsey Russell. Together, the duo won top placings in the CEI3* 160km at Williston and Dunnellon, Fla as well as Cimarron, NM. Their highest accomplishment of the year was achieving a completion together at the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship in Monpazier, FRA.



Endurance Best Condition Season Award – Promissin Gold

Awarded to the owner of the horse ranked first on the annual national best condition standings



Promissin Gold (ZT Raashaqa x Hals Metourmaline) is a 12-year-old Arabian mare, owned by Valarie Kanavy. In the 2024 competition year, Promissin Gold along with her rider, Alex Shampoe proved an extremely successful duo. Most notably, the duo won both the CEI3* 160km at Ride in the Pines in Cheraw, S.C., and the CEI3* 160km at the USA Northeast Team Challenge Championship in Elkton, Md.



