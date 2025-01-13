US Equestrian Announces 2024 Combined Driving Annual Award Winners

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian congratulates the winners of the 2024 Combined Driving Annual Awards. These awards recognize the top U25 driving athletes from the 2024 calendar year as well as a volunteer who has been nominated for their exemplary service to US Equestrian driving competitions.



U25 Driver of the Year - Under 12: Ashton Maye

Ashton Maye (Fairfield, Va.) competed with his own horse, Zeizo, a 13-year-old Irish Cob gelding, for the first time during the 2024 season. The duo had major success at Garden State CDE in the Youth Exhibition, winning all three phases and driving double clear in the cones phase. They finished with an overall score of 89.77. Maye and Zeizo also attended the August U25 Clinic at Solstice Farm in Chesapeake City, Md., with Suzy Stafford.



U25 Driver of the Year – Beginner: Isabelle Welch

Splitting her time between the jumper ring and driving, Isabelle Welch (Williston, Fla.) has had a busy 2024. Her driving season started off with a win at the 2024 Grand Oaks CDE, competing with Sir Noble, a 12-year-old Welsh Pony Cross gelding owned by Karen Cherry. They competed in the Beginner Single Pony division, winning with an overall score of 91.89. The pair returned for the 2024 Live Oak International where they took home second-place.



U25 Driver of the Year - Training: Kate Jestel

Kate Jestel (Davenport, Iowa.) and Morton’s Uncatchable, a 7-year-old Welsh Cross pony gelding owned by Mary Stokes Waller, had a successful 2024 season. They kicked off the year with a win at the 2024 Grand Oaks CDE where they swept the Training Single Horse CT division with an overall score of 47.44. The duo also took home second-place at the Spring Fling CDE, finishing on an overall score of 100.1 in the Training Single Horse CT division.



U25 Driver of the Year – Preliminary: Sarah Batstone Roberts

Sarah Batstone-Roberts (Ocala, Fla.), who made her USEF combined driving competitive debut in 2023, is a back-to-back winner of this award. She competed with her own pony Winston, earning successful completions in at 2024 Live Oak International, Grand Oaks CDE and Spring Fling CDE.



U25 Driver of the Year – Intermediate: Sarah Aparicio

Sarah Aparicio (La Canada, Calif.), member of the Developing Athlete Program, and her own pony, SF Spice Girl, a 9-year-old German Riding Pony mare, spent the 2024 competing in in the Intermediate Single Pony division. The pair saw successful results across the Florida CDE circuit, with notable finishes in the 2024 Grand Oak CDE and Live Oak International.



U25 Driver of the Year - Novice Advanced: Ryley Miller

Ryley Miller (Elverson, Pa.) had a busy 2024 season competing in the Novice Advanced Single Horse division with Sunrise’s Commander, a 17-year-old Dutch Harness Horse gelding owned by Mary Baldwin. They had successful completions at the 2024 Spring Fling CDE, Live Oak International, Katydid CDE @ TIEC, and the Tryon Fall CDE. Miller is also a member of the Developing Athlete Program.





Bob Giles competing with his horse Drake at the 2024 Spring Fling CDE (©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)

Volunteer of the Year: Bob Giles

Bob Giles (Morriston, Fla.) was named 2024 Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition for his dedication to the driving community. He is a well-known driving horse trainer and clinician who has devoted his life to the sport of combined driving.



Giles was in combat during the Vietnam War, resulting in the loss of 90% of his hearing, a fused elbow, and only partial use of his right hand. As a combat-wounded Purple Heart recipient, Giles dedicates his driving to the memory of the 58,000+ men and women who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.



When he isn’t competing, Giles is still at the competition volunteering and does so with a positive attitude and a smile that members of the driving community say is “infectious!”



Honorable Mention: Bruno Huguet

Bruno Huguet (Aiken S.C.) accompanies his wife, Preliminary Singles-driver Michele Huguet at numerous events throughout the season. Most days during each competition, Bruno volunteers in some capacity. Huguet can always be counted on as the Start/Finish of Controlled warm-up, Start B, ingate and is a reliable cones setter. Members of the community say he never complains, even when doing the “less glamorous” jobs at competitions.



If you have any questions about the U25 and Volunteer of the Year Awards for Combined Driving please contact the Director of Driving, Anna Brooks Thomas at [email protected].

