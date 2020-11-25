US Equestrian Announces 2021 USEF Eventing High Performance Winter Training Lists

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the USEF Eventing High Performance Elite, Pre-Elite, and Development Training Lists for the winter of 2021. The training lists are part of U.S. Performance Director Erik Duvander’s U.S. Eventing Pathway Program, focused on developing combinations to deliver sustainable success for the USEF Eventing Program at the international championship level. Full program details and criteria for the training lists are available here.

“Having the Olympic Games next year and World Championships in 2022 has brought a new level of complexity to the selection of our Elite and Pre-Elite Training List,” said Duvander. “Tokyo will be run in the Olympic format of three combinations with no drop score over an eight minute cross country course. In contrast, the World Championships in Pratoni (ITA) will have four combinations with one drop score, as well as one individual. I believe the World Championship cross country course will be at maximum distance and number of jumping efforts with challenging terrain that will demand a different type of expectation from Tokyo.

“The selection of our training list has considered the different demands of both Tokyo and Pratoni; however, some combinations have the capability to suit both. I have been studying our riders and horses closely over the last three years with this in mind, and the training list has been refreshed with excellent input and the advice from the Performance Advisory Team. As always, the door is open for other combinations to show form before Olympic and World Championship selections and we will constantly look for more talent in both horses and riders.”

The following athletes have been approved for the Elite, Pre-Elite and Development programs by an Ad Hoc Group of the Eventing Sport Committee at the recommendation of Duvander, with input from Duvander’s Performance Advisory Team of Bobby Costello, Derek di Grazia, Leslie Law, Karen O’Connor and Ian Stark.

2021 Elite Training List

The Elite Program supports athlete and horse combinations who demonstrate the ability to contribute to medal-winning potential at the World Championship level, with targets measured against world-leading performances and aiming to compete at the next Olympics or World Championship.

The following combinations have been named to the Elite Training List (in alphabetical order):

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Z , a 12-year-old Zangersheide gelding owned by Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, Suzanne Lacy, Simon Roosevelt and Tom Tierney

(West Grove, Pa.) and , a 12-year-old Zangersheide gelding owned by Ann Jones, Caroline Moran, Suzanne Lacy, Simon Roosevelt and Tom Tierney Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Deniro Z , a 12-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties & The Deniro Syndicate

(Lexington, Ky.) and , a 12-year-old KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties & The Deniro Syndicate Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Tsetserleg TSF , a 13-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Christine Turner

(Cochranville, Pa.) and , a 13-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Christine Turner Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) and Vandiver, a 16-year-old Trakehner gelding owned by Debi Crowley

2021 Pre-Elite Training List



The Pre-Elite Program aims to identify and support athlete and horse combinations with the perceived potential to meet Elite status within the next two to four years, with the target of competing on a Championship team in the next four years.

The following combinations have been named to the Pre-Elite Training List (in alphabetical order):

Woods Baughman (Lexington, Ky.) and his own C’est la Vie 135 , a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding

(Lexington, Ky.) and his own , a 12-year-old Hanoverian gelding Jennie Brannigan (West Grove, Pa.) and Stella Artois , a 12-year-old Holsteiner/Thoroughbred mare owned by the Stella Artois Syndicate and FE Lifestyle , a 10-year-old Warmblood gelding owned by Nina & Tim Gardner

(West Grove, Pa.) and , a 12-year-old Holsteiner/Thoroughbred mare owned by the Stella Artois Syndicate and , a 10-year-old Warmblood gelding owned by Nina & Tim Gardner Will Coleman (Gordonsville, Va.) and Off The Record , an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate and Don Dante , a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC

(Gordonsville, Va.) and , an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by the Off The Record Syndicate and , a 10-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Team Rebecca, LLC Sydney Elliott (Bossier City, La.) and QC Diamantaire , a 10-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens

(Bossier City, La.) and , a 10-year-old Oldenburg gelding owned by Carol Stephens Will Faudree (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Mama’s Magic Way , a nine-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Jennifer Mosing & Sterling Silver Stables

(Southern Pines, N.C.) and , a nine-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Jennifer Mosing & Sterling Silver Stables Ariel Grald (Southern Pines, N.C.) and Leamore Master Plan, an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Anne Eldridge

(Southern Pines, N.C.) and an 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Anne Eldridge Boyd Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Luke 140 , a nine-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by the Luke 140 Syndicate

(Cochranville, Pa.) and , a nine-year-old Holsteiner gelding owned by the Luke 140 Syndicate Doug Payne (Aiken, S.C.) and Quantum Leap , a nine-year-old RPSI gelding owned by Doug & Jessica Payne

(Aiken, S.C.) and , a nine-year-old RPSI gelding owned by Doug & Jessica Payne Erin Sylvester (Cochranville, Pa.) and Paddy The Caddy , a 13-year-old Irish Thoroughbred gelding owned by Frank McEntee

(Cochranville, Pa.) and , a 13-year-old Irish Thoroughbred gelding owned by Frank McEntee Lynn Symansky (Middleburg, Va.) and RF Cool Play, a 12-year-old German Sport Horse gelding owned by The Donner Syndicate, LLC

2021 Development Training List

The Development Program, led by USEF Development and Emerging Athlete Coach Leslie Law, aims to support athletes with the perceived talent and ability to reach Elite status in the next four to eight years by focusing on developing the skills needed to progress on the Pathway.

The following athletes have been named to the Development Training List (in alphabetical order):

Maya Black (Clinton, Wash.)

(Clinton, Wash.) Rebecca Brown (Seagoville, Texas)

(Seagoville, Texas) Daniel Clasing (Lovettsville, Va.)

(Lovettsville, Va.) Zoe Crawford (Boston, Fla.)

(Boston, Fla.) Jacob Fletcher (North Little Rock, Ark.)

(North Little Rock, Ark.) Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.)

(Miami Beach, Fla.) Andrew McConnon (Vass, N.C.)

(Vass, N.C.) Sara Mittleider ( Kuna, Idaho)

Kuna, Idaho) Mike Pendleton (Waynesboro, Va.)

(Waynesboro, Va.) Caitlin Silliman (Cochranville, Pa.)



*Please note: The Performance Director may remove an athlete from the Elite and Pre-Elite programs in consultation with the Performance Advisory Team if the athlete fails to meet program criteria. Athletes/horses with a long-term injury will be removed from the Training List in consultation with the Performance Advisory Team, Team Veterinarian and/or Team Physician. Training opportunities may be limited for combinations with short-term injuries. Inclusion or exclusion on a Training List does not imply or preclude an athlete from selection for a Games and Championships. This list will be reviewed in June 2021.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.

