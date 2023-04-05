U.S. Dressage and Vaulting Combinations Complete Horse Inspections, U.S. Jumpers Finish Training Session at FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2023

Omaha, Neb. – The U.S. dressage and vaulting combinations had their horse inspections on Tuesday to prepare for the start of the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2023. With the U.S. jumping combinations having already completed their horse inspection on Monday, they had an opportunity to train in the main arena before competition begins Wednesday.

Alice Tarjan presents Serenade MF at the dressage horse inspection

(Shannon Brinkman Photo)

The FEI Dressage World Cup™ Final presented by Havensafe Farm begins Wednesday, April 5, at 1:15 p.m. CT with the FEI Grand Prix Test. The winner will be crowned on Friday, April 7, following the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle to Music, which begins at 6:15 p.m. CT.

The Longines FEI Jumping World Cup™ Final begins Wednesday, April 5, at 7:15 p.m. CT with the First Final Competition. The Second Final Competition takes place Thursday, April 6, at 7:15 p.m. CT. Jumping competition concludes with Saturday, April 8’s Third Final Competition at 6:15 p.m. CT, followed by the crowning of the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final champion.

The Burlington Capital FEI Vaulting World Cup™ Final begins Thursday, April 6, at 1:15 p.m. CT with the Technical Tests for Individual Female and Individual Male competitors and the Freestyle Test for Pas de Deux competitors. The winner

s will be decided Saturday, April 8, with the Individual Female, Individual Male, and Pas de Deux Freestyle Tests, which begin at 1:15 p.m. CT.

