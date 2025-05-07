Updates and Reminders for 2025 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall + Sterling

Lexington, Ky. – With the summer season fast approaching, exhibitors and families planning to attend 2025 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Marshall + Sterling should make note of upcoming deadlines and additional reminders listed below. This year’s Pony Finals will take place Aug. 5-10 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky., and the prize list and schedule will be available soon.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Story Submissions Needed

US Equestrian is seeking stories to feature in this year’s Pony Finals official program. Do you know a pony who has competed at Pony Finals in the past or will compete this year who has a unique story? Is there a person in the pony hunter/jumper community who deserves recognition for helping out during disaster recovery or other challenging times? Let us know by sending an email to [email protected].

Pony Finals Yearbook

The submission portal for the 2025 Pony Finals Yearbook is now open. To submit your exhibitor’s information for the yearbook, make sure you are signed in to your usef.org account, then visit https://members.usef.org/forms/pony-finals-yearbook to access the portal. The deadline for submissions is Monday, June 16, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Taylor Madison Orlowski First Timer Grant

Do you know a rider who will be competing at Pony Finals for the first time in 2025 who stands out for their sportsmanship and horsemanship? Nominate them for the Taylor Madison Orlowski First Timer Grant. This grant of $1,500 will be awarded during the First Timer Reception during Pony Finals and is generously provided in Taylor’s honor by her mom, Heather McCandless, her dad, Donnie Orlowski along with her family and friends.

The application materials include a brief essay describing how the nominee displays strong sportsmanship and horsemanship, plus two letters of reference. The grant is awarded based on the content of the information provided in the nomination and not the number of nominations received for a particular individual. Nominations are due by July 7, 2025. Click here to access the application.

Sportsmanship Awards

Nominations are now open for the following awards:

Buttons N' Bows Sportsmanship Award

The Buttons N’ Bows Sportsmanship Trophy is awarded to the junior rider who best personifies the high standards and virtues of integrity, sportsmanship, honor, courage, good temper, and unselfishness. Donated by Mr. R. Bates Newton of Versailles, KY in memory of Maxine Best, teacher, judge, and longtime friend of Pony Finals.

Edna Lytle Award

Donated by USEF in honor of Edna Lytle, this trophy is awarded to an individual or group of individuals who has supported the USEF Pony Finals through their selfless efforts and dedication to the USEF Pony Finals. The recipient will be chosen based on their distinguished service within the Hunter/Jumper Pony community.

Outstanding Parent Award

In memory of Gail Cardalico, this trophy is awarded to the individual who has shown the most involvement and support as a parent of a Pony Finals competitor.

Nominations can be submitted via email or in person at the show and must be received by Friday, August 1. All nomination forms can be found under the Additional Resources section at ponyfinals.org.

Pony Finals Merch

Interested in purchasing personalized USEF Pony Finals merchandise? Stay tuned to ShopUSEF.org—the 2025 Pony Finals collection will launch by early June.

Become a Sponsor

Interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities with USEF Pony Finals? Contact Ali Kicklighter at [email protected] or Layson Griffin at [email protected] to find out more.

More Information

Find all Pony Finals resources and information at www.ponyfinals.org. Questions? Contact [email protected].