Updated Athlete Memo for Potential Applicants for the 2025 FEI World Vaulting Championships for Juniors and/or Young Vaulters

Lexington, Ky. - Please see information below for the selection methods anticipated to be used for the upcoming 2025 FEI World Vaulting Championships for Junior and/or Young Vaulters to be held in Stadl Paura AUT, July 30 – August 3, 2025 (“Championships”).



If you have any questions regarding the following information, or the development of the Vaulter Selection Criteria for the Championships, please contact Michelle McQueen at (908) 997-3003 or [email protected].



Applicants may apply for consideration for selection as Individuals in both the Young Vaulters and Junior Championships. Applicants must meet age requirements and obtain the required Certificate of Capability for the Young Vaulters and/or Junior Championships, as appropriate. To review the updated memo, please click here.



Application Deadline: TBD

U.S. vaulters interested in being selected for the Championships must complete an application by January 2025. Application information, fees and instructions will be posted at on the USEF website on or before December 2024.



Qualification Period:

It is anticipated, subject to USEF Board of Director approval, that the qualification period for the Championships will begin January 1, 2024 and is anticipated to end March 23, 2025. It is anticipated that Individual vaulters will be required to earn a minimum of three (3) scores. It is anticipated that Pas de Deux and Squads will be required to earn a minimum of two (2) scores. These scores must be earned in the following events:



For Young Vaulters, scores must be earned in the Individual Competition at any CVIY 2* or CVI 3* Event or at a USEF 2* Young Vaulter/Gold or USEF 3* Individual Event. Scores must consist of compulsories, tech test, and freestyle.



For Junior Individual Vaulters, scores must be earned in the Individual Competition at any CVI 3*, CVI 2*, CVIY 2*, CVIJ 2* or CVICH 2* Event or at any USEF 3* Individual, 2* Young Vaulter/Gold or 2* Silver Class. Only the first-round compulsory score (to the left) and the first-round freestyle scores will be considered.



For Junior Pas de Deux, scores may be earned in the Pas de Deux class at any CVIJ 2* or CVI 3* event or any USEF 2* Pas de Deux or 3* Open Pas de Deux class.



For Junior Squad, scores may be obtained at any CVIJ 2* or CVI 3* Squad event or any USEF 2* B Team or 3* A Team Class. Only the first-round compulsory score and the first round freestyle scores will be considered.



Any Pathways event judged by 4* judges following FEI Judging Guidelines.



Observation Period:

It is anticipated that the observation period will begin March 23, 2025 and end early June 2025. During this period, it is anticipated that scores will only be accepted from events with three or more judges.



Age Eligibility and Certificate of Capability:

Please be advised that in order to qualify for the 2025 FEI World Vaulting Championships for Juniors and/or Young Vaulters, vaulters must meet the USEF requirements, as well as the FEI age requirements for Junior and Young Vaulter competition and must earn an FEI Certificate of Capability. Eligibility requirements for each FEI Championship are published on the FEI website here.



This preliminary information is being provided to assist you with your competition planning. Please remember that this information is based on the recommendations of the USEF Vaulting Sport Committee and the complete Selection Procedures require approval by the USEF Board of Directors, Executive Committee or an Ad Hoc Committee approved by the USEF Board of Directors. Therefore, this information subject to change. If vaulters wish to submit feedback on these proposed procedures, please contact the USEF Director of Vaulting, Michelle McQueen, at [email protected].