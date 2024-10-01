Update to Green Pony Qualifying Criteria for USEF Pony Finals

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian would like to update pony hunter owners and exhibitors on the current qualifying criteria and qualification period for the USEF Pony Hunter National Championship green pony division at the 2025 USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall + Sterling.

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Green pony hunters can qualify for Pony Finals by winning one championship or two reserve championships at a national or premier rated competition during the qualification period. This is a change from the previous criteria in which green ponies could qualify by earning one championship or one reserve championship.

The qualification period for green pony hunters for 2025 is Dec. 1, 2024, through July 1, 2025. Click here to see the full 2025 USEF Pony Hunter National Championship Specifications.

Additionally, green-eligible ponies may only compete in the Green Pony Hunter section at the USEF Hunter Pony Championship one time. If a pony competes in the Green Hunter Pony section at Pony Finals, it must be the pony’s first time competing at the USEF Hunter Pony Championship.

For more information, view the additional resources at www.ponyfinals.org and refer to HU140 in the 2025 USEF Rulebook. Additional questions may be sent to [email protected].