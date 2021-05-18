Update to Annex A – Bits, Saddlery, and Equipment for the USEF Dressage Rules

Lexington, Ky - US Equestrian (USEF) has published an update to Annex A, a supplement to DR121 of the USEF Dressage Rules, effective immediately. Annex A can be found on the USEF website under the Dressage "Rules & Equipment” section, in the forms and publications.

Important to note are the following:

All bits/equipment labeled as “Pending Review” in Annex A are not allowed in USEF/USDF competitions until determined otherwise.

Please refer to the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI) Dressage Rules directly for permitted saddlery/equipment in FEI CDI events.

In addition to Annex A, an update to the Dressage Attire and Equipment Booklet has also been published. The purpose of this booklet is to assist exhibitors as well as USEF dressage technical delegates, and dressage judges who officiate dressage classes at any Federation-licensed competition. The illustrations provided in the Dressage Attire and Equipment Booklet have been provided in order to assist in indicating what makes a particular piece of equipment or attire permissible or prohibited for use in Federation dressage classes.

Complete USEF Dressage Rules can be found on the USEF website here. The Dressage “Rules & Equipment” section of the USEF website will be the official place for posting updates to DR121 regarding legal or illegal bits and equipment for dressage competition based upon FEI rulings and submissions for approval to the USEF dressage department. Additionally, competitors are reminded to periodically review Annex A for updates regarding bits and equipment throughout the competition year.

Questions related to Annex A and Dressage DR121 should be directed to Lauren Moore, Director of Sport Management Administration or [email protected].