Upcoming Championships and Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates – June/July 2025

It’s peak horse show season, and there’s no shortage of equestrian fun to be had this summer. Highlights include the first national championships of the year in the Arabian and hunter worlds, as well as top competition for Morgans, Saddlebreds, and more. Get out there and enjoy the shows or hunker down in the AC and catch the action in comfort on USEF Network.

June 10-14, 2025

Midwest Charity Horse Show

Springfield, Ill.

Now in its 84th year, Midwest Charity Horse Show is a highlight of the calendar. Featuring classes for Saddlebreds, Morgans, Hackneys, and Arabians, the show is truly a celebration of all things show horse. The show partners with the SIU School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics, donating proceeds to support families of children receiving treatment.

More info: facebook.com/midwestcharity

Livestream: richfieldvideo.com

June 11-14, 2025

Morgan Gold Cup Regional Horse Show

Columbus, Ohio

The spotlight shines on Morgan horses in the Midwest at the Morgan Gold Cup Regional Horse Show, held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus. Professionals, amateurs, and junior exhibitors showcase the versatile breed over the four-day show. Many Gold Cup entries will go on to compete at the Morgan Grand National this October, so tune in now to see these future World Champions shine.

More info: www.morgangoldcuphs.com

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

June 18-22, 2025

Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East

Lexington, Ky.

One of the most popular championships of the year comes to the Kentucky Horse Park this year as Split Rock Jumping Tour hosts the 2025 Adequan/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – East. The championship brings together the best of the best junior hunter riders and horses for a challenging test across three phases of competition.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

July 7-12, 2025

Lexington Junior League Horse Show

Lexington, Ky.

The first of the Triple Crown of American Saddlebred shows, Lexington Junior League has been a highlight of the summer in Kentucky for generations. In addition to the full slate of Saddlebred classes, you’ll see Hackney Ponies, Friesians, and roadsters compete in front of Lexington’s enthusiastic audience

More info: www.lexington.jl.org



July 18-26

Arabian Youth and Mid-Summer Nationals

Oklahoma City, Okla.

You’ll find the leaders of tomorrow’s equestrian community at the Arabian Horse Association’s Youth and Mid-Summer Nationals. This youth- and amateur-focused show brings together Arabians and their fans from across all disciplines, from saddle seat to reining to hunter over fences along with plenty of fun activities for exhibitors and their barn families to enjoy.

More info: www.arabianhorses.org



July 21-26, 2025

New England Regional Morgan Horse Show

Northampton, Mass.

A historic show for a historic breed—the New England Regional Morgan Horse Show is one of the most prestigious shows for Morgan horses. Now in its 86th year, it is also one of the country’s longest running equestrian events. See top Morgan horses compete in show, sport, and ranch horse classes in the breed’s region of origin, whether you’re there in person or watching live on USEF Network.

More info: NEMHA.com

Livestream: USEF.org/Network

July 24-27, 2025

Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West

Del Mar, Calif.

The junior hunter excitement continues with the West Coast championships. The best of the West return to HITS Del Mar Horsepark to compete for National Champion titles in the junior hunter divisions.

More info: www.usef.org

Livestream: USEF.org/Network